DENHAM SPRINGS – When it came down to it, the little things meant a lot in Denham Springs High’s game with Catholic High, and the Bears did more of those little things to come away with a win.
Catholic went 6-for-6 at the line down the stretch to pull away for a 63-52 win over the Yellow Jackets on Friday at Hornsby Gym.
“I’m extremely proud of my team,” DSHS coach Kevin Caballero said after the Yellow Jackets dropped to 8-4, snapping a six-game win streak. “I just told them in (the locker room), I thought we played tough. I thought we played hard. Catholic High is well coached. They’re solid. It’s a good gauge to see kind of where you’re at.”
Denham Springs, which trailed 46-39 going into the fourth quarter, cut the lead to 55-52 on JaBarry Fortenberry’s basket, but Catholic’s Ian Cavana answered with a basket.
Denham’s Jordan Reams got a steal on an inbounds pass after the Yellow Jackets were called for traveling but missed a layup.
“He didn’t miss it on purpose by any means,” Caballero said of Reams’ shot. “It just seemed like the ball wasn’t bouncing our way on the offensive end. We were trying to keep the score in the 50s …, but a bunch of that was because we were fouling late. The game was where we needed it to be for us to have a chance, and we just didn’t convert. It’s fundamentals – layups and free throws.”
Catholic was called for traveling, and Denham’s Elijah Gilmore was fouled but missed a pair of free throws with 1:02 left. Denham fouled the Bears twice to begin Catholic’s run at the free-throw line to end the game.
During the same stretch, DSHS missed the front end of a one-and-one and a pair of 3-pointers. The Yellow Jackets went 4-for-16 from the line in the game.
“You’re not going to beat a team like that when you go 4-for-16 from the free-throw line,” Caballero said. “As a team, we shoot about 64 percent, and 4-for-16, it killed them, and that’s what I told the guys. It’s a shame because of the effort that they put forth, and then we failed at one of the fundamentals of basketball.”
The Yellow Jackets trailed 28-22 at halftime, but Gilmore and Mike Rodriquez got a pair of quick baskets, keying a run which helped DSHS grab a 35-33 lead on Reams’ jumper.
“I thought we had a really good third quarter,” Caballero said. “We spread the floor out a little bit on them, and it worked to our advantage a bit. I thought we showed a lot of energy.”
Catholic, however, closed the quarter with a 13-4 run that was capped by Cavana’s jumper at the buzzer, giving the Bears a 46-39 lead.
“The thing on him was he’s a big 3-point shooter, but he made some plays down the stretch for them,” Caballero said of Cavana, who led Catholic with 20 points with two 3-pointers. “We had JaBarry on him trying to get a little bit bigger, and then we switched off to Elijah and Jordan, still he made some plays in the lane that were big for them.”
Fortenberry led DSHS with 18 points, while Gilmore had 15. Harlan Hamilton had 16 for Catholic, while Bertrand added 12.
Cavana’s 3-pointer put the Bears ahead 17-9 in the first quarter before Fortenberry’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 17-12 heading into the second quarter.
The Bears worked their inside game early in the game, and Justin Bertrand’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 26-16.
“That’s what they do,” Caballero said of the Bears’ inside game. “They don’t play with a post player and they drive it on you. If you go help, they’re going to shoot threes. They’re hard to guard. They’re well coached, and they’re good at what they do. It’s something different that you don’t see too often.”
Denham Springs got within six points twice, with Gilmore unable to convert on a three-point play with 1:02 left in the first half, and the Bears led 28-22 at halftime.
