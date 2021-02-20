Central pulled away for a 69-57 win over Live Oak in District 4-5A play Friday at Central.
The Wildcats led 51-46 heading into the fourth quarter and closed with an 18-11 run.
Live Oak led 20-17 at the end of the first quarter but Central rallied to lead 33-30 at halftime.
Justin Morris led the Eagles with 19 points, with nine coming in the fourth quarter. TJ Magee had 18 with 12 in the first half, while Baylor Wells had 14 points, with nine in the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.