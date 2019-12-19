BATON ROUGE - Senior guard Jalen Cook of Walker High continued on his scoring tear of the past week, pouring in a season-high 45 points in Thursday's 82-75 overtime win over McMain in the first round of the Rumble on The River at Madison Prep Academy.
The Wildcats (7-2) return to action at 5:30 p.m. Friday either Port Allen or Southwood.
Cook scored 40 points in the championship game of last Saturday's Livingston Parish Tournament. He followed that up Tuesday with 38 in a road win over Booker T. Washington.
After Walker was outscored 25-16 in the fourth quarter and found itself headed to overtime tied at 66-all, Cook and Brian Thomas went to work and combined to score all 16 of the Wildcats' points.
Cook scored 24 points in the second half, including 10 in overtime, while Thomas scored a season-high 25 points.
Cook and Thomas also combined to make 24-of-28 free throws and the Wildcats were 32-of-42 as a team.
