LAKE CHARLES - LSU signee Jalen Cook scored 12 of his team-high 31 points during a critical third-quarter stretch that enabled Walker High to defeat host Hamilton Christian 65-52 Friday and move into the semifinals of The Showdown in the Lake Tournament.
The Wildcats (2-1) meet Huntington of Shreveport at noon Saturday. A win would put them in the 6 p.m. championship game.
Cook had 21 points in the second half where Walker outscored Hamilton Christian 34-25.
Donald Butler added 11 of his 15 in the first half and Ja'Cory Thomas had all 11 of his points in the first half which Walker led 31-27 at halftime.
The Wildcats played for the second time without an injured Brian Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.