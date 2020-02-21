ZACHARY - Senior point guard Jalen Cook helped Walker High wrap up a share of the District 4-5A runners-up spot, scoring 10 of his game-high 34 points during the fourth quarter of the Wildcats' 74-60 victory Friday over Zachary.
Cook knocked down five 3-pointers and was a perfect 7-of-7 at the free throw line. Brian Thomas added 15 and Warren Young Jr. had 10.
Walker (23-8, 3-2 in district) opened a 21-15 first-quarter lead and maintained a 40-32 halftime edge. After getting outscore by three points in the third quarter, the Wildcats went on a 20-11 run to pull away.
Darian Ward led Zachary (24-9, 2-3) with 18 and Chaun Moore added 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.