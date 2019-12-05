LAKE CHARLES - Senior point guard Jalen Cook was one of four players in double-figures, scoring a game-high 28 points to lead Walker High to a 77-42 victory Thursday over Leesville in an opening-round game in the Showdown In The Lake hosted by Hamilton Christian.
Walker (1-1) returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday to face host Hamilton Christian, which defeated The Dunham School.
Cook, who had four 3-pointers, scored 16 of his game-high total in the first half, helping Walker widen a 16-7 first-quarter lead to a 38-18 halftime advantage.
The Wildcats, who played without injured junior forward Brian Thomas, had 12 points each from Warren Young Jr. and Kedrick Brown and 11 from Donald Butler.
