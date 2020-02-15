Holden's Coley Courtney and Hartland Litolff each scored 20 points to key a 74-42 victory over Christ Episcopal on Friday at Holden.
The Rockets led 16-10 after the first quarter and stretched the lead to 38-19 as Courtney scored 11 points. Ten players scored for the Rockets.
Litolff had 10 points in the third quarter as the Rockets extended the advantage to 59-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Nick Forbes and Dylan Gueldner each scored seven points, with Forbes scoring all of his points in the third quarter.
