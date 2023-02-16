Springfield’s Dequane Davis scored 24 points, but Covington’s Elijah Harrison scored 30, and the Lions put together a solid effort at the free-throw line to key a 74-64 win over the Bulldogs at Covington on Wednesday.
The Lions went 24-for-29 at the line while hitting six 3-pointers, with Harrison hitting four treys while going 14-for-14 at the line.
