Live Oak's CJ Davis scored 30 points, but Catholic hit 17 3-ponters in an 88-52 win over the Eagles on Tuesday.
Catholic led 24-13 at the end of the first quarter and 48-27 at halftime.
Davis had 10 points in the second quarter, eight in the third and 10 in the fourth.
Baylor Wells added 14 points for the Eagles.
Dennis Hebert had 21 points with six treys for Catholic, while Patrick Berret added 16 points with four 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.