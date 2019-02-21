DENHAM SPRINGS – There wasn’t anything Denham Springs senior point guard Micah Banks was taking for granted in his final season when near the end of the team’s 10th game, it was nearly all taken away from him.
With the Yellow Jackets on their way to a 69-60 victory over Hammond, Banks suffered a knee injury that his fourth-year Kevin Caballero believed to be serious in nature.
Denham Springs was on the cusp of one of its most important times of the season, heading into the Livingston Parish Tournament followed by the Yellow Jackets own Grady Hornsby Tournament.
They had to do so without Banks, who received a reprieve of sorts, when his knee injury was diagnosed as a sprain of the medial collateral ligament – sidelining him for seven games.
“We were fortunate to get him back,” Caballero said. “He was fortunate to be back. I told him to embrace it because a lot of kids have had their careers end with knee injuries.”
The only solace for Banks about the injury he sustained in the last 90 seconds of a game that his team had in hand, was that he would be return to the court at some point.
Throughout diligent rehabilitation, going three to four days a week, Banks’ absence lasted seven games – five of which the Yellow Jackets lost, adding to his torment.
It was the first time in his career Banks suffered an in-season injury that forced him away from the court.
“It was real tough, sitting and watching my team kind of struggle and know that I couldn’t do anything to help them,” Banks said. “It was hard to sit on the bench and watch all of those games and come out on the losing end of most of them. I felt like I could have helped had I been playing.”
This was the season the 6-foot Banks had pointed toward since entering the program four years, his arrival coinciding with that of Caballero’s first season
Caballero has certainly noticed the steady growth of Banks, who is part of a five-member senior class, that heads into their final postseason when No. 23 Denham Springs (18-16) visits No. 10 East Ascension at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
“Each year his responsibility level increased,” Caballero said. “He’s a great kid from a great family. He dressed out as a freshman, but every year his responsibility increased, and he accepted it. In the playoffs that responsibility level will kick up another notch. More times than not, we’re going to go as he goes.”
Three years of developing within the program, where he served in a complimentary role, had prepared Banks to take centerstage and serve as one of the team’s pillars along with fellow senior forward Xavier Miles.
Banks has nearly doubled his scoring from a year ago to a team-leading 17-point average (14 in district) with five rebounds and two assists.
“During my sophomore and junior years, we played about 9-10 guys,” Banks said. “This year we’ve played 7-8 guys, so most of the time I’m not coming out of the game unless I’m in foul trouble. I had to work hard to condition myself to make sure I could play the whole game. I had to take on a bigger scoring role as well.”
Caballero pointed to the time Denham Springs had to play without Banks, a span that also included fellow senior swingman DJ Williams (shoulder injury), which spoke volumes that his value to the team went deeper than scoring points.
Banks’ on-floor leadership was another vital aspect that was missing along with his perimeter presence, particularly a consistent 3-point shooter, to help the Yellow Jackets’ offense function efficiently and help open up things inside for Miles to operate.
“Those kids look to him,” Caballero said. “When things were good in that stretch, it was OK. But when it got tight and you were looking for somebody to score or provide a spark for you, that’s when it was evident, he wasn’t out there.”
Banks’ return – after a span of 2 ½ weeks – took place at Walker’s Christmas tournament but the immediate results weren’t immediately positive.
With Banks slowly returning to form, the Yellow Jackets began to show promise during the three-day Airline High Tournament in Bossier City. The Yellow Jackets reeled off three straight wins to reach the championship game where a poor first quarter spelled doom in a 57-44 loss to Red River.
The season’s highwater mark didn’t create the kind of momentum Banks was hoping for over the remainder of the season.
The Yellow Jackets went 5-6 over their last 11 games, including a 3-3 showing in District 4-5A play, but they’ve since pushed that aside for one final run together which Banks is hopeful of being an extended one.
“The playoffs are a whole different level than the regular season,” Banks said. “During the season if you lost, there was always another game. There’s no guarantees now. The five seniors don’t want this to be our last game. We have to go out and leave it all on the court. We want to keep on going as far as we can.”
