Denham Springs High basketball coach Kevin Caballero admits the latest milestone in his coaching career caught him by surprise.
The long time Yellow Jackets coach picked up his 300th career win in Friday’s 59-50 victory over Live Oak to close out District 4-5A play at Grady Hornsby Gym.
“You realize, if nothing else, man, how did I get this old?,” Caballero asked after reflecting on Friday’s festivities.
“It really meant a lot last night,” Caballero said, noting his family, including his grandchildren, attended the game. He also said his phone was ‘blowing up’ with congratulatory texts and phone calls from former associates, with many of them coming from his time coaching in north Louisiana.
“It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had …,” Caballero said of the environment around Friday’s rivalry game. “It’s in my top two or three as far as experiences at a game last night.”
Caballero knows he didn’t reach the milestone by himself, offering thanks to former and current players, coaches and administrators.
“I didn’t score a point in any of those 300 (wins),” Caballero said. “I’ve had some really good players, good coaches. I told the kids last night in the locker room – the kids all had smiles on their faces – one, because they were happy they defeated a crosstown rival in Live Oak, and two, because they were happy for me. I had some texts from some of my players last night that were really sincere. But I did tell them … I’ve got one right now sitting next to me that’s got three times 300 (DSHS assistant coach Kenny Almond), so when I said that, it kind of got the attention of the guys, because sometimes you don’t realize what an amazing accomplishment Kenny has done. I’m just thankful for the players, the coaches that have coached with me. (DSHS assistant coach (Tony) Sterling is very special to me. He’s like a son.”
Before arriving at DSHS, Caballero coached the girls team for two years at West Ouachita then coached the school’s boys team for two seasons.
“I had never coached girls, and that was the first ones I coached,” Caballero said. “I learned that you can’t really talk to them like you do the guys. Our first game, when they sat down on that bench, and I kind of got into them a little bit, six or seven of them started crying, I said,
‘Oh Lord, what have I gotten into?’ I was fortunate. My first team at West Ouachita with the girls was really good, but then the second team was really bad. My introduction to (coaching girls basketball) was good. It was learning experience. I really respect Coach (Rudy) Smith over at Denham, and those guys that can coach girls because it’s different. It’s different than coaching guys.”
He went into private business for six years before joining the coaching staff at Louisiana Tech under coach Keith Richard, who is now the head coach at Louisiana-Monroe.
“One thing I learned is I always thought that, man, that was going to be the greatest job,” Caballero said of coaching in the Division I college ranks. “You get to wear a suit and get on the sidelines and go to Hawaii and go all over the place. Then I realized that the good times were putting the suit on and coaching the games, but everything else was 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s not quite what people think it is.”
“I still cherish those days I had at Louisiana Tech,” Caballero said, noting the relationships he built with Richard, Steve Forbes, who is now the head coach at Wake Forest and Ryan Cross, now an assistant at UAB. “They taught me a lot. They taught me how to run a program. There’s a difference between coaching a high school basketball 5A team and running a 5A team program. I think everybody needs to understand there’s a whole lot more that goes into it than calling timeouts.”
After five years at Louisiana Tech, Caballero went back to West Ouachita for two seasons before heading to Sterlington.
“One of the things is you go from coaching (Louisiana Tech’s) Paul Millsap, who was an NBA All-Star, and you’re running the same plays that Paul was running, and they’re not quite working as good,” Caballero said of returning to the high school ranks, with a chuckle. “One of the adjustments, and it took me several years, I think when I got back into high school, I was taking things for granted because you just expect it. At Division I, you make that shot. You come off the screen like this, you do this, you do that, and then when you go back to high school, it’s like starting over,” Caballero said.
Caballero said he’s gained some perspective since then, bringing up a conversation he had with Almond while sitting in the stands watching JV and freshman games on Friday.
“(It’s about) watching these kids grow from their junior high to freshman team, to the JV team, to the varsity team,” Caballero said.
At Sterlington, Caballero’s teams put together six playoff appearances and a number of 20-win seasons.
“We won a bunch of games over there, and we had some good teams,” he said. “We had some players. Who knows, but this was all pre-(LHSAA) split, and in that six-year playoff run, we lost to one public school team. Had the split occurred prior to that, who knows what those guys would have been able to do?”
In 2015, Caballero took over at Denham Springs High for longtime coach Wynn Wingate, and he said his time at the school has had it’s ups and downs, on and off the court.
“We get here, my wife and I, and build a house close to the school,” he said. “We’re going to buy into Livingston Parish, and in 2016, we get three feet of water in it (from the Great Flood), and I’m floating out of the neighborhood in that boat thinking, what have I done?”
Caballero and the rest of Livingston Parish got through that part, and this season, the Yellow Jackets have come together with a 20-win season while sitting at No. 25 in the Class 5A power rankings from geauxpreps.com. In addition to Almond and Sterling, Daniel Wingate, Wynn Wingate’s son, is an assistant coach at DSHS this season.
“I just believe that if you work hard, eventually something good’s going to happen, and that was an example last night,” he said. “It hasn’t been great every year, but we keep working. I preach to the kids, ‘play the next play. Play the next play’, and that’s what we’ve done, and last night was the culmination of that. It was really special.”
“These guys they’ve got right now (at Denham Springs High) have been starting since they were sophomores,” Caballero continued. “They got kind of thrown into the fire, and they didn’t have a lot of success as sophomores and juniors, and then we lose T.J. (Magee in a transfer to Live Oak), the leader of the team. I told them last night, it’s a special group. They’ve come together. “
Caballero’s 300th win came against Live Oak coach Tiras Magee, Caballero’s longtime assistant coach at DSHS before he took over the Live Oak program. Caballero called that part of the milestone ‘bittersweet’.
“The last play of the game, T.J. (Magee) goes up and dunks the ball, and I felt good for him there, because that was his last time on the floor at Denham, and then me and him hugged as we went through the line, and then me and Tiras hugged,” Caballero said. “I don’t like playing friends of mine …”
Hornsby Gym was packed for Friday night’s game, something Caballero said had nothing to do with him and everything to do with his team.
“The reason all those people were in the stands wasn’t to see me get my 300th win,” Caballero said. “They were in those stands to see those guys, and those guys, they deserve that. I appreciate those students and all those people at Denham Springs. That atmosphere last night was unbelievable. Those kids will never forget last night.”
In the meantime, Caballero said he’s not slowing down when it comes to coaching.
“I don’t go to work,” he said. “I love what I do. It’s not a burden to me, and as far as goals set on wins, no. I want my teams to have a much success as they can. The wins are a number for me, but I like watching them have success. As long as I feel like I’m being productive in practice and not cutting these kids short, I’m going to keep coaching until they run me out, I guess. I don’t have any retirement plans or anything like that right now. My biggest goal is if I’ve got Natchitoches Central Friday night (in the playoffs), to go to Natchitoches Central and try to win that game. That’s where we stand.”
DENHAM SPRINGS 59, LIVE OAK 50
DSHS led 25-24 at halftime and pulled away with a 14-11 burst in the third quarter and a 20-15 run in the fourth.
Ja’Barry Fortenberry led DSHS with 16 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. Garrett Guillory added 11 with nine in the first half, while Maison Vorise had 11 with 10 in the second half.
Jamarion Thomas led Live Oak with 15 points, while Tae Henyard had 10 with six in the third quarter.
Live Oak went 13-for-23 at the line, while Denham Springs was 18-for-34.
Denham Springs’ Jordan Reams and Live Oak’s T.J. Magee were both recognized for reaching 1,000 career points during the season.
