The Denham Springs High boys basketball team held West Feliciana to single digits in three of four quarters helping spark a 61-30 road win over the Saints on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets let 26-17 at the end of the first half and stretched the lead to 48-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Jordan Reams scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter for DSHS, which went 8-for-12 from the line and hit six 3-pointers in the game.
Elijah Gilmore added 14 points, with seven in the fourth quarter, while JaBarry Fortenberry chipped in nine points and Nick Cosby had eight with two 3-pointers.
