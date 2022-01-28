Denham Springs High held Albany to single-digit scoring in three quarters to spark a 60-31 win over the Hornets in boys basketball action Thursday ay Grady Hornsby Gym.
Eight players scored for the Yellow Jackets, who hit eight 3-pointers in the game and led 25-12 at halftime.
DSHS stretched the lead to 42-22 going into the fourth quarter as Nick Cosby scored eight of his 10 points in the third quarter.
JaBarry Fortenberry led DSHS with 13 points Jordan Reams had 10. James Taylor scored nine on three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, while Maison Vories added eight.
Reams and Cosby each had two 3-pointers.
Seven players scored for Albany, led by J.J. Doherty with 15. Sidney Benion and Tyler Yelverton each added four as Albany went 3-for-13 from the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.