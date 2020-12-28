The Denham Springs High basketball team rode a fast start to a 50-36 win over LaGrange in the Bronco Classic at Sam Houston on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets face Iowa in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
DSHS led 23-14 at halftime and extended the lead to 36-22 heading into the fourth quarter.
JaBarry Fortenberry led Denham Springs with 16 points, while Jordan Reams added 10 and Elijah Gilmore scored eight.
