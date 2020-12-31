The Denham Springs High basketball team got off to a fast start in picking up a 65-40 win over Singer to take third place in the Bronco Classic at Sam Houston on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter with JaBarry Fortenberry scoring seven of his 15 points and Garrett Guillory scoring six of his 10.
DSHS led 32-19 at halftime and 45-30 heading into the fourth quarter before closing with a 20-10 run.
Jordan Reams had 13 points for the Yellow Jackets, with 12 coming in the second half.
