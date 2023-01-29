This time around, overtime wasn’t in the cards for the Denham Springs High basketball team.
Central missed a basket that would have tied the game, allowing the Yellow Jackets to pick up a 47-45 win Friday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: January 29, 2023 @ 5:51 pm
This time around, overtime wasn’t in the cards for the Denham Springs High basketball team.
Central missed a basket that would have tied the game, allowing the Yellow Jackets to pick up a 47-45 win Friday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
Denham Springs moved to 20-6 on the season, while Central dropped to 8-11.
The teams were tied at 12-12 after the first quarter, but DSHS pulled ahead 27-21 at halftime. Central outscored the Yellow Jackets 22-20 in the second half.
Jermaine O’Conner and James Taylor each scored 13 points to lead DSHS, while Brock Smith added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
The Yellow Jackets went 10-for-13 at the line and connected on five 3-pointers, while Central was 2-for-5 with five treys.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.