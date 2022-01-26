WATSON – It appears the Live Oak and Denham Springs High basketball teams have mastered the art of playing nail-biters inside C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
A year after the Eagles got a one-point win on a basket at the buzzer, the Yellow Jackets returned the favor with a close game as Jordan Reams sent 1-for-4 at the line over the final 3.1 seconds to seal a 36-34 win in a non-district game Tuesday.
“I was really disappointed (in a loss last week) against St. Thomas (Aquinas),” DSHS coach Kevin Caballero said after his team moved to 16-9. “They shot over 60 percent from the field, and we harped on you can have all the offense you want, you can make all the threes and everything you want, but if you don’t defend a little bit, you’re not going to win. Tonight, we defended just enough. We missed some free throws down the stretch, and luckily we made some plays down the stretch defensively that allowed us to win the game.”
Meanwhile, Live Oak dropped to 11-8.
“Last year, we had one go in and we won here, so this year it didn’t fall for us,” LOHS coach Tiras Magee said. “That’s the way the ball bounces sometimes. I told my kids keep their heads up high, walk around here proud because they fought to the final buzzer, and as a coach, that’s all you can ask for is that they fight until the final buzzer. Unfortunately, somebody has to lose that game, and it was us tonight, but hopefully we can learn some things from that, get better from it and grow and be better down the road from it. Still man, what a fun game to be a part of. It’s always fun to coach against Cab. They do some good stuff. They play well. You always can learn some stuff from games like this. It was a fun game.”
Denham led 34-28 on Nick Cosby’s free throw with 1:27 to play, but an inside basket by Jamarion Thomas and a three-point play by T.J. Magee after he miss a shot, got his own rebound and was fouled, cut the lead to 34-33 with 44.9 seconds left.
The Yellow Jackets worked the ball up the court, and Cosby was fouled, hitting a free throw with 29.8 seconds to play. After a quick Denham Springs foul under the basket, T.J. Magee hit a free throw, cutting the lead to 35-34 with 29.8 seconds left.
Tae Henyard came up with a steal on the next possession, and T.J. Magee and Henyard both missed shots under the basket. T.J. Magee was then called for a travel, and Live Oak was hit with a technical foul with 3.1 seconds to play.
Reams hit a free throw for what turned out to be the final margin. He was fouled on the ensuing in-bounds pass from Maison Vorise but missed both free throws.
“I should have made those, but hey, we won. It helps a lot, especially with the power points and the playoff brackets,” Reams said. “We just want to build off this and keep going.”
T.J. Magee pulled down the rebound, giving Live Oak the ball with 1.8 seconds to play. Sammy Smith made a long pass intended for Henyard, but Vorise got a steal to seal the win.
“What we wanted to do was get our two guards crossing, sprinting to the 3-point line, to the wing, and we wanted to try to throw a pass up to Tae,” Tiras Magee said. “He’s the biggest guy on the floor. The pass didn’t quite get there, but what we wanted to do was get it to him, (have) him hit either wing, and we kind of get a shot from there.”
Smith hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter that was waved off after Live Oak’s Dillon Maxie was called for a travel on the play, putting Denham Springs ahead 27-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Smith and T.J. Magee each had 10 points.
The Yellow Jackets stretched the lead to 29-22 before Henyard’s free throws cut it to 30-26.
Reams answered with a 3-pointer before Smith’s basket made the score 33-28 in favor of the Yellow Jackets.
Live Oak got within 21-18 on T.J. Magee’s basket early in the third quarter, but Reams scored all of the points during a 6-2 burst which pushed the lead to 27-20.
“I was just trying to lead my team the best I can and be a leader,” said Reams, who had a game-high 19 points. “I’m a senior, so if I’ve got to do it first and they follow me, I’m going to do it.”
“We executed on offense,” Reams continued. “We had a lot of possessions. We kept them from scoring the ball a lot, kept the score down, and that’s what we wanted. We didn’t want an up-and-down game. We wanted to keep the score low.”
Caballero said that was a key for the Yellow Jackets as both teams settled into their half-court games and slowed the tempo.
“We thought if we could score some points, we knew we’d have a chance, but we knew it was going to be a low-scoring, grind-it-out game,” he said. “Their tempo, T.J. doesn’t really run up and down the floor. He takes control of it. We knew it was going to be long possessions, and it was, and that’s why the score was so low.”
Added Tiras Magee: “That was the plan for us, to kind of just guard them in the half court and give them some different looks and try to contain Jordan Reams. We didn’t do a very good job of that. I told them he was one player that was very capable of beating us tonight, and he did his job tonight.”
Denham led 17-14 at halftime on Jonas Clarke’s inside basket after both teams struggled to score early in the second quarter.
Garrett Guillory’s free throws with 4:37 left in the first half accounted for the first points of the quarter, giving DSHS a 12-9 lead. Ja’Barry Fortenberry followed with a jumper before the Eagles got a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 14-12.
Smith’s basket got Live Oak within 15-14 just before halftime.
The first quarter featured four lead changes and two ties – the last at 9-9 on Thomas’ 3-pointer – before Vorise hit a free throw with 36.7 seconds to play in the first quarter, giving DSHS a 10-9 lead.
“We preach in the locker room it’s not going to be pretty every possession, but you’ve got to play the next one,” Caballero said. “I told the kids I watched Joe Burrow get sacked nine times and never once did he point at one of those offensive linemen or express any disappointment. He just kept playing the next play, playing the next play, and I thought we did that tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.