WALKER – A promising start for Denham Springs fizzled into a potential crossroads in the season.
That’s the way fifth-year Yellow Jackets coach Kevin Caballero plans to approach his team’s second game in the Walker High Christmas Challenge after Thursday’s 54-37 opening loss to St. Amant.
“We challenged them after the game,” Caballero said. “We told them there’s one of two things you can do, they can either fight back or lay down. We’ll see how they handle it. As a coaching staff we’re going to approach it like it’s the last game of the year and hopefully they’ll respond. If not, it may be more of the same as it was in St. Amant’s tournament.”
Denham Springs (6-8) hopes to avert a repeat of its 0-of-3 showing St. Amant’s tournament earlier this month. The Jackets meet Central Lafourche at 3:30 on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets rallied from an early 8-2 deficit in the first four minutes against St. Amant, tying the game at 10-all on Jordan Reams’ 3-pointer and taking their only lead of the game on Kyle Williams’ two free throws.
Williams returned from a preseason knee injury for the first time in last week’s at Catholic High. Williams, the team’s only other senior along with C.J. Johnson, to play increased minutes and wound up with four points.
A reoccurring theme for St. Amant (10-5) was its inside presence which made it difficult for Denham Springs, both on offense and defense.
Leading scorer Tyrone Johnson opened with consecutive inside baskets within the first minute of the second quarter, giving the Gators a lead they wouldn’t relinquish following an 8-2 run that made it 20-14.
“We’re going to have a hard time with 5A schools physically,” Caballero said. “Everybody talks about the physicality of football. You have the same thing here; you just don’t have pads on. The officials let both teams play and when they do that, with our youth and we need senior leadership, you’ve got to rise up and match that physicality and today we didn’t.”
Williams provided Denham Springs with its lone field goal in the quarter in which the Yellow Jackets made 1 of 10 shots and were outscored 14-5.
The Gators got a lob over the Jackets zone defense for a layup and concluded the half with a 26-17 lead on an alley-oop dunk by Destin Barker.
Johnson and Barker combined for 18 of their 24 points in the first half.
“I thought they were able to move us off the blocks, we couldn’t front,” Caballero said. “We were only down nine at half. It was the fact that we couldn’t stop them. They’re getting to the rim and we’re shooting jump shots, they’re getting to the free throw line and defensive rebounding the ball and we’re not offensive rebounding ball. Their size was a little much for us.”
Denham Springs’ drought without field goal lasted nine minutes when JaBarry Fortenberry ended a 0-for-14 stretch from the field when he put back a shot, cutting St. Amant’s lead to 36-20 at the 3:57 mark.
Fortenberry and T.J. Magee led the Jackets with seven points apiece and Stephen Baker added six on a pair of 3-pointers for Denham Springs which matched its season low for points in a game.
While Denham Springs made 2 of 13 shots in another quarter in which the Jackets scored five points again, St. Amant made six of seven shots to extend its lead to 42-22 before going on to open as a much as a 50-27 advantage with 3:09 left.
“You can’t get your head down when things aren’t going your way and it seem liked it snowballed,” Caballero said. “Credit them because they’re not out there shooting 22-foot jump shots. They’re shoving that thing right down our throat against man or zone. It didn’t matter. We started out well in the parish tournament against Walker but it’s that constant grind that will get you down. You just can’t just lay down.”
