Denham Springs' JaBarry Fortenberry sank a pair of free throws with 24 seconds left to put the Yellow Jackets up by five points, helping seal a 60-54 win over Dutchtown in the Gold Dome Classic on Saturday.
Denham Springs' Mike Rodriquez dove on a loose ball with less than 30 seconds to play, and DSHS used its last timeout to retain possession. Fortenberry was fouled and hit the free throws.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 18-9 at the end of the first quarter but rallied to grab a 27-25 lead at halftime.
Denham Springs led 46-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Nick Cosby led DSHS with 17 points, with 12 coming in the second half. Jordan Reams and Fortenberry each had 13 points, while Elijah Gilmore scored 10 with six in the fourth quarter.
