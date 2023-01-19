If nothing else, the Denham Springs boys basketball team is getting the hang of playing in overtime games.
The Yellow Jackets came away with a 63-59 overtime win over Broadmoor on Wednesday. It was the Yellow Jackets' second straight overtime game and sixth of the season.
Broadmoor rallied to tie the game at 55-55 at the end of regulation, but the Yellow Jackets used an 8-4 run in overtime to pull away for the win, led by Brock Smith and James Taylor, who each scored three points in the extra session.
Broadmoor went 4-for-4 at the line for its only points in overtime.
Denham Springs led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Broadmoor grabbed a 25-21 advantage at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets led 39-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Smith led DSHS with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, while Maison Vorise added 17, including eight in the second quarter, and Jermaine O'Conner scored 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.