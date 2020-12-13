The Denham Springs High basketball team snapped a halftime tie while holding Avoyelles Charter to single digits in the third and fourth quarters in a 53-40 win in the Alexandria Tournament on Saturday.
The game was tied 25-25 at halftime but the Yellow Jackets led 38-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
DSHS closed with a 15-7 run to seal the win.
Denham led 17-13 after the first quarter, but Avoyelles Charter answered with a 12-8 run in the second quarter to knot the game at halftime.
Jordan Reams led Denham Springs with 15 points, including seven in the first quarter, while Elijah Gilmore scored 13 and JaBarry Fortenberry had 11.
