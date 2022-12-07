LIVINGSTON – The first boys game of the second day of the Livingston Parish Tournament certainly didn’t disappoint.
No. 3 seed Denham Springs capitalized on turnovers by No. 6 Doyle to pull away for a 64-56 overtime win Tuesday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.
“We’ve got a bunch of young kids, and I tried to tell them it’s hard to win on the road,” DSHS coach Kevin Caballero said after his team moved to 5-3. “If you’re at a neutral site in a tournament – we had some success in New Orleans – that was at a neutral site. When you’re at somebody else’s home floor, it’s tough to win. I don’t care who you are. I knew (Doyle coach) Daniel (Kennedy) was going to have those guys ready to play. He always does. It’s a matter of pride, and he does a great job. They had a bunch of students here and everything else. Like you said, that’s probably the best word I could use is grind.”
Doyle dropped to 5-4 on the season.
“Obviously, we didn’t want to go into overtime,” Kennedy said. “I’m proud of the effort that our kids played with. I thought overall Denham’s a really good team, much better team probably than us, and I thought we competed well, did things and gave ourselves chances.”
Denham Springs advances to play No. 2 seed French Settlement, a 76-48 winner over Springfield, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while Doyle and Springfield meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Getting to overtime was an adventure after Doyle grabbed a 51-43 lead on Nathan Boudreaux’s layup with just under two minutes remaining in regulation.
From there, Denham Springs used a 6-0 burst, capped by a steal and layup from Jermaine O’Conner, to cut the lead to 51-49.
Denham’s J.K. O’Conner, who had 10 points, came up with a steal and fed to Brock Smith, who was fouled and hit two free throws to tie the game at 51-51 with 31.2 seconds left.
Doyle worked the ball around before Kennedy called timeout with eight seconds to play. Boudreaux was fouled after taking the inbounds pass from Jachin Kennedy and hit one free throw to put the Tigers ahead 52-51 with 6.9 seconds left.
Denham Springs’ Maison Vorise, who finished with 17 points, was fouled on a drive to the basket and hit a free throw with 2.5 seconds left to tie the game at 52-52. Doyle’s Peyton Jones fouled out on the play.
“I thought with 6.5 seconds, if I could get it into Maison, we could make something happen, and I told him, if you get to the rim, get to the rim,” Caballero said. “He fouled him, made the first one, took the pressure off him a little bit. The last one was close, but it got us into overtime.”
Said Kennedy: “Even when we had the game won, they come down and we foul them. The guy threw up a prayer. Why are we even trying to block the shot? But we put them on the line. We gave it back to them. As hard as we played, we shot ourselves in the foot to give them opportunities.”
Doyle worked the ball in bounds but was called for a travel, and .5 of a second was put back on the clock. Jermaine O’Conner lofted the ball toward the basket from the sideline, but the Yellow Jackets were unable to score, sending the game into overtime.
Smith nailed a 3-pointer to start overtime, and Doyle’s Cody Lovett followed with a jumper before Jermaine O’Conner, who finished with 20 points, scored two straight baskets and a free throw, pushing the DSHS lead to 60-54, effectively sealing the win.
“That was a big shot in overtime to get us started there – a three from the corner,” Caballero said of Smith’s shot. “I was proud of him. I’m proud of all the guys. We didn’t quit. We’re young. We’re trying to find our way, but we found a way.”
The first quarter featured three ties before Doyle emerged with a 16-11 lead.
Jones got into foul trouble, and the Yellow Jackets grabbed an 18-16 lead early in the second quarter on James Taylor’s basket.
“With us not being deep … that really took a toll on us,” Kennedy said after Jones got three fouls early and sat out most of the first half and part of the second.
The Tigers, who were also without Boaz Kennedy with a high ankle sprain, tied the game at 18-18 on Dennis Butler’s basket, but Denham’s DeJean Golmond hit a 3-pointer to put the Jackets ahead 21-18.
Doyle went 3-for-4 at the line to tie the game before the lead changed hands twice and the Tigers led 27-24 at halftime.
“I was tickled to be even close at halftime, especially having our starting point guard out,” Daniel Kennedy said. “I thought we competed on defense and rebounding. Any time you play a team that’s as good as them and as athletic as them, for us, defense and rebounding, that’s what we have to do a good job of. I was really, really proud of our guys, and I told them that – ‘hey, I’m disappointed that we lost, but I want you to at least take away some confidence and belief that we can do some things even though we might not be as strong and athletic and quick. We can still guard and defend and block out and rebound. Let’s just continue that and make better decisions in different situations and we’ll be fine.’”
The Tigers went 20-for-32 from the line for the game, while Denham Springs was 10-for-21.
“I told the kids one of the goals was to make it hard for them to score,” Caballero said. “Layups and free throws are not hard to score, and they were getting that. I thought we were aggressive defensively. That’s good stuff that Daniel runs, and we fouled them. We fouled them quite a bit according to the officials, and they’re in the bonus in the first quarter. That’s a tough hill to climb whenever you’re trying to make it hard for them to score.”
Jachin Kennedy had 15 points for Doyle, including an 11-for-11 effort from the line. Lovett had 13, Butler nine and Jones eight.
Denham Springs used an 8-0 burst to grab a 32-27 lead early in the third quarter on J.K. O’Conner’s transition layup.
Doyle, however, chipped away, tying the game at 32-32 on Jachin Kennedy’s basket before Jones and Jachin Kennedy combined to go 4-for-6 at the line, giving the Tigers a 36-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers led 47-39 on Jones’ basket and 51-43 on a layup by Boudreaux before Denham Springs’ comeback.
2022 LIVINGSTON PARISH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Doyle Elementary Gym
Dec. 5-10
BOYS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Albany 60, No. 9 Maurepas 36
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 3 Denham Springs 64, No. 6 Doyle 56, OT
No. 2 French Settlement 76, No. 7 Springfield 48
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 4 Live Oak vs. No. 5 Holden, 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 Walker vs. Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Maurepas vs. Live Oak-Holden loser, 4:30 p.m.
Denham Springs vs. French Settlement winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Doyle vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Winner bracket game, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Doyle 63, No. 9 Maurepas 14
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 3 Denham Springs vs. No. 6 Springfield, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Albany vs. No. 7 Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 4 Holden vs. No. 5 French Settlement, 3 p.m.
No. 1 Walker vs. Doyle, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Maurepas vs. Holden-French Settlement loser, 3 p.m.
Springfield vs. Albany, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Denham Springs vs. Live Oak, 3 p.m.
Winner bracket game, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation championship, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
