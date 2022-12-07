Parish Tournament DSHS-Doyle Boys Cody Lovett, Maison Vorise

Denham Springs' Maison Vorise defends against Doyle's Cody Lovett.

LIVINGSTON – The first boys game of the second day of the Livingston Parish Tournament certainly didn’t disappoint.

No. 3 seed Denham Springs capitalized on turnovers by No. 6 Doyle to pull away for a 64-56 overtime win Tuesday at the Doyle Elementary Gym.

Parish Tournament DSHS-Doyle Boys J.K. O'Conner, Jachin Kennedy

Denham Springs' J.K. O'Conner shoots against Doyle's Jachin Kennedy during Tuesday's game.

