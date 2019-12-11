HOLDEN – When they look back on it, there’s a chance Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero and Holden coach Landon DuBois point to their teams’ meeting in the Livingston Parish Tournament as one that helped them prepare to navigate the challenges of the season.
Denham Springs used a pair of runs in the third quarter to pull away for a 62-52 win over the host Rockets in the final game of Wednesday’s tournament slate.
“We knew coming on their home floor that this was going to be a battle,” Caballero said. “My kids didn’t take this lightly at all, and I thought to the final horn, it was. The score might have been 10 or 12, but shooting on their home floor, it was a tough game.”
Holden is in the midst of a four-game skid with two losses to the Yellow Jackets in that span, the first of which came in a 75-50 setback in the Doyle Tournament. The Rockets have also lost to Class 5A Terrebonne and Doyle.
“What I tried to tell the boys in the locker room is we can’t allow this little skid we have here against some bigger schools to dictate what we do the rest of the year,” DuBois said. “I think we’re still a young team – no seniors, a lot of guys who have never really played a lot of minutes – so I do think that these games that we’ve kind of been playing here lately are going to be things that if we don’t allow it to tank us, or going to turn into wins for us in the future.
“There’s no such thing as a good loss. You can’t learn a whole lot from winning. You definitely learn more from a loss, so we’ve learned a lot here the last couple of weeks.”
Third-seeded DSHS (4-5) advances to play second-seeded Doyle at 4:30 p.m. Friday, while Holden (5-5) meets Springfield at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets led 24-23 at halftime, but converted primarily on Holden turnovers during a 9-0 burst to open the third quarter that was capped by a 3-pointer from T.J. Magee to put DSHS ahead 33-23.
“No. 4 (Nick Forbes) is a good player, but we felt like they were a little comfortable getting the ball up the floor, so we made a couple of adjustments," Caballero said. "We went in at half with a one-point lead, and we kind of stretched that there in the third, and it gave us a little room.”
Forbes, who finished with 13 points, gave the Yellow Jackets credit for their defensive game plan.
“They got a lot of pressure on me in the backcourt and kind of made me fumble it a little bit,” he said. “Then when we gave it inside, they would double team and clog it up really bad – kind of frustrated us a little bit.”
Dylan Gueldner scored four points, and Coley Courtney hit a 3-pointer as Holden cut the lead to 35-30, but Denham Springs took advantage of poor shooting by the Rockets, working the boards to pull away for good.
C.J. Johnson’s steal and layup pushed the lead to 46-33, and DSHS went into the fourth quarter leading 46-35.
The Yellow Jackets continued the same formula to extend the lead to 52-36 on a pair of free throws by JaBarry Fortenberry with 4:39 to play.
Holden chipped away, with a Forbes basket cutting the lead to 52-42 before the Yellow Jackets pushed the advantage to 60-46 on a pair of Magee free throws with 54.6 seconds left.
“That’s going to happen,” Gueldner said of the Rockets’ shooting struggles in the game. “All we can do is get in the gym and keep shooting. That’s all we can do (and) hopefully those shots will knock down later in the year.”
Gueldner, who went 10-for-10 at the line as part of an 18-point game, scored four points in a 6-2 surge to close out the game.
“They play hard no matter what, and they gave themselves an opportunity,” DuBois said of his team. “I felt like with two minutes left, we still had an opportunity to make some shots and do some things that could have gotten us a win. To be down 9-to-10 points when you feel like that with two minutes to go, I think that’s a positive.”
The teams opened the game with fast-paced style of play that featured seven lead changes and one tie at 12-12 before Forbes' layup gave the Rockets a 14-12 edge at the end of the first quarter.
“We wanted to pick them up, and we wanted to push it and get it up the floor a little bit, trying to get it before they set the zone up, but I thought my guys did a good job against the zone,” Caballero said. “We made a couple shots. That always works whenever you’re playing against a zone. I thought we left some points out there on some breaks.”
Fortenberry scored six of his 14 points in the first quarter, and said the win is a confidence-booster of sorts for the Yellow Jackets, who got a balanced scoring effort with Magee scoring 18, Jordan Reams 13 and Johnson 10.
“It’s really big, because we’ve got to show people that we can play,” he said.
Denham, however, got 3-pointers from Reams and Elijah Gilmore during a run that put the Yellow Jackets ahead 20-16. Holden got a close as a point three times, the last at 24-23 at halftime.
