Denham Springs held Live Oak to single digits in the second and third quarters to pull away for a 67-42 win over the Eagles in non-district boys basketball action Thursday at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
The Yellow Jackets led 22-16 after the first quarter and 35-24 at halftime before going on a 17-5 run in the third quarter.
Brock Smith paced Denham Springs (19-6) with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Da’Jean Golmond added 10 points with two treys. James Taylor and Jermaine O’Conner each scored nine for the Yellow Jackets.
Hayden Ray led Live Oak (9-14) with 10 points, with eight in the first quarter. Nate Casher scored all eight of his points in the first quarter with two 3-pointers, while ReKiyan Jackson and Cameron Ivy each had seven points for the Eagles.
Denham Springs hit six 3-pointers and went 9-for-14 from the line, while Live Oak had four treys while going 2-for-7 from the line.
