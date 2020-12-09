Four players scored in double digits as the Denham Springs High boys basketball team pulled away in the second quarter to pick up an 81-75 win over Covington on Tuesday at Hornsby Gym.
The Yellow Jackets (5-3) snapped an 18-18 tie at the end of the first quarter to lead 41-31 at halftime.
Covington (4-1) cut the lead to 55-48 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Yellow Jackets closed with a 26-25 run.
Jordan Reams led DSHS with 20 points, including a 9-for-11 effort from the line, while JaBarry Fortenberry added 18, Mike Rodriquez 17 and Elijah Gilmore 15.
The Yellow Jackets went 21-for-36 from the line, while Covington was 20-for-30.
