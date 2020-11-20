DENHAM SPRINGS – All things considered, Kevin Caballero couldn’t complain much about his team’s effort against Brusly on Thursday night.
The Yellow Jackets got 23 points from Michael Rodriquez, who put together a solid second quarter effort, helping key a 62-43 win over the Panthers at Grady Hornsby Gym.
For Caballero, it’s all about putting together a team win.
‘When you win, you win big, it doesn’t really matter how many points you have, and that’s what I’m trying to get them to understand, and I was glad they had some success (Thursday) because they’ve been really working hard,” he said.
Denham Springs (1-1) led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter but pulled away for good in the second with Rodriquez as the catalyst. He scored 14 of his 17 points in the quarter, helping the Yellow Jackets build a 39-20 lead at halftime.
“One thing that I’ve been harping on, and I was harping on it with Mike, is toughness,” Caballero said. “Everybody thinks that basketball is a finesse game, and it is some finesse, but you also have to have some toughness. He’s shown that in these first two games, and he had a good night (Thursday) night. I’m happy for him. He should be proud of it. I’m proud of him.”
Rodriquez, who won the Livingston Parish boys cross country title last month and finished 43rd and the state cross country meet earlier this week, summed up his night simply.
“I was just driving to the lane, getting layups really,” he said.
“It’s big for us,” he said of the win. “We practice every day, two to three hours a day and it’s paying off.”
Rodriquez scored the first two baskets of the third quarter before JaBarry Fortenberry took over, with a 3-pointer keying a run in which he scored all of the points in a 9-4 burst which put Denham Springs ahead 54-27.
“When he plays with confidence, he plays really well,” Caballero said of Fortenberry, who finished with 16 points. “Sometimes he gets down on himself, but he had a really good game at Parkview. He picked it up with a good one tonight, made some big plays handling the ball for us a little bit that we haven’t asked him to do prior to this year. I thought all of them did a really good job. We didn’t turn the ball over very much, and I thought it was a team effort.”
The Panthers closed the margin to 56-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter, the Yellow Jackets slowed the pace and worked on ball movement, and the scoring slowed as well. Rodriquez got his final basket of the game off an in-bounds pass, putting DSHS ahead 60-36 before Brusly closed on a 7-2 run.
“I was happy that the kids played the game plan, we had the lead,” Caballero said. “They were patient and unselfish, and it worked out for us.”
Caballero, whose team lost 64-52 to Parkview Baptist in its season opener Tuesday, praised the defensive effort of Elijah Gilmore.
“I walked in the dressing room, and I asked Elijah … ‘how many points did you score? He said ‘I don’t know’, because he had about 16 or against Parkview Baptist. He had eight, but he held their best player … Elijah played the entire length of the floor on their best player.”
Brusly’s Ja’Sean LeDuff finished with 19 points, while Jonathan Jones had 11.
Caballero expects to add three or four players from the DSHS football team but said his team’s formula for success isn’t overly complicated this season.
“I think that this year, we’re going to have to be a little bit more aggressive defensively,” he said. “We weren’t in the Parkview game or this one, and that’s because of numbers, but I think if we can get a little defense to create a little offense for us, we’ll be alright, and of course you’ve got to shoot the ball well – that and good decision making, and it should lead to a little success.”
