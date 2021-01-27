DENHAM SPRINGS – If Tuesday’s non-district game between Denham Springs High and Live Oak is any indication, the District 4-5A race is going to intense to say the least.
Denham Springs rallied from a halftime deficit and held off the Eagles down the stretch to secure a 53-48 victory at Grady Hornsby Gym.
It was also a meeting between DSHS coach Kevin Caballero and Live Oak’s Tiras Magee, who took over the Eagles’ program after serving as an assistant coach at DSHS under Caballero.
“I never like to play my friends, and Tiras is a dear friend of mine, and man, he had those guys ready,” Caballero said after his team moved to 13-11. “They came out here and punched us in the face, but my guys, after halftime, we fought back. I thought it was a great atmosphere, and it was a big win for us.”
Magee tipped his hat to Caballero after his team dropped to 7-12
“There was a lot of emotions,” Magee said. “My guys came fired up, ready to play. They wanted to feel like they had my back. They wanted to feel like they had TJ (Magee’s) back. They came ready to play, and I can appreciate that.”
“A lot of the stuff that I do, I get from him (Caballero), so our teams are going to mirror each other, but I thought it was a great game – a knockout, drag out fight,” he continued. “I thought both teams left it on the floor. My team did what I asked them to do. I challenged them from this point forward last week to practice hard every time and to play hard every time and see where that leads us. We came in here, and we played with a real good Denham Springs team. We didn’t quite get the victory, but I’m proud of the effort.”
Live Oak led 24-18 at halftime, but DSHS chipped away in the third quarter, with Jordan Reams’ 3-pointer from the top of the key getting the Yellow Jackets within 28-27.
Denham Springs grabbed a 31-30 lead on Nick Cosby’s basket with 2:05 to play in the third quarter, and the lead changed hands twice from there.
“I thought we came in with a good game plan,” Tiras Magee said. “The shots probably weren’t falling for them early on, but I told them in the locker room I know Cab, and I know him well, so I knew he was going to make an adjustment coming in the second half. I knew it was going to be different from the first half, but I was hoping we could kind of sustain it and play through it and win the ball game.”
JaBarry Fortenberry’s three-point play put the Yellow Jackets ahead 36-32 with .1 second left in the third quarter, but Reams was hit with a technical foul, allowing Live Oak’s Baylor Wells to hit a pair of free throws, giving Denham Springs a 36-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“It’s an emotional play,” Caballero said. “We talked about it. We knew that there were going to be some emotions out there. Both teams wanted to win, big rivalry. To his (Reams’) credit, in the fourth quarter, he was big on that free throw line. He kept his composure, and I think those made free throws were a difference at the end.”
Reams finished with 22 points, including an 11-for-13 effort from the line as the Yellow Jackets’ only scorer in double digits, while TJ Magee had 14 points for Live Oak.
Live Oak got within a point twice before Cosby’s 3-pointer keyed a run which put DSHS ahead 45-38.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge, but we told the guys at halftime that you’re on your home floor, you’ve got to go out here and guard them, and I thought we did,” Caballero said.
Wells scored two straight baskets to cut the advantage to 45-42, and TJ Magee’s layup pulled the Eagles within 47-46. A foul on that play allowed Reams to hit a pair of free throws before another basket by Magee cut the lead to 49-48.
Garrett Guillory’s inside basket put DSHS ahead 51-48 before the teams exchanged turnovers.
Wells, who finished with 19 points, was fouled but missed a pair of free throws with 14.5 seconds left, and the Yellow Jackets came down with the rebound on the second missed shot.
“It just didn’t fall for him, and that’s the way it is sometimes,” Tiras Magee said of Wells. “He missed two free throws, but, hey man, I’ll put that kid on the line every time with the game on the line, and more times than not, he’ll hit those free throws. I’ll live with that, and I want him to keep his head up. I let him know in the dressing room I’ll give it to him every time. I want him to hit them every time. I have 100 percent trust in him.”
Reams was fouled and hit two free throws with 8.8 seconds left to seal the win.
“We know they’ve got a great team,” Reams said. “They’ve got a great coaching staff, so we just had to stay with our plan. We were very into it, and we came ready to play.”
“This helps us a lot,” Reams said of the win. “It gives us a lot of confidence and builds our confidence, builds other guys’ confidence, so when I’m not having a great game I can dish and create for others.”
Live Oak grabbed the early momentum, with CJ Davis and Wells hitting 3-pointers during a run that snapped a 2-2 tie and helped give the Eagles a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Chase Vallot’s jumper gave the Eagles a 15-6 lead before Reams’ three-point play keyed a burst which got DSHS within 15-12.
The Live Oak lead stayed between three and five points the rest of the way before Vallot’s 3-pointer gave the Eagles a 24-18 lead at halftime.
“We had preached on being the aggressor here on our home floor, and I didn’t think we were,” Caballero said. “I didn’t think the first 16 minutes that we answered the bell, to be honest with you. I thought that changed in that second half. It wasn’t pretty. We made it tough on ourselves. We turned the ball over late, but we did just enough to win.”
Wells said the loss will serve as motivation for the Eagles.
“We’re going to remember this feeling,” he said. “We’re going to show up in the morning. We’re going to work hard and just come out and really just use it to our advantage for the rest of the season and the rest of district.”
