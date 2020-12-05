The Denham Springs High basketball team split its first two games in the Gold Dome Classic, picking up a 49-41 win over Broadmoor on Friday.
On Thursday, St. Amant scored a 64-53 win over the Yellow Jackets, who return to action Saturday facing Dutchtown at St. Amant at 4:30 p.m.
DENHAM SPRINGS 49, BROAMOOR 41
The Yellow Jackets held the Bucs to 17 points in the second half to help spark the win after leading 26-24 at halftime.
Jordan Reams led Denham Springs with 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Elijah Gilmore added 14 points with two 3-pointers.
ST. AMANT 64, DENHAM SPRINGS 53
The Yellow Jackets cut a 36-29 halftime deficit to 49-45 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Gators closed with a 15-8 run.
Jakobe Singleton paced St. Amant with 31 points, while Nick Cosby had 14 and Reams and Gilmore 13 each for DSHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.