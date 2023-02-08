Denham Springs High and Walker both posted wins in District 5-5A boys basketball action Tuesday with KJ Smith Johnson scoring 26 points and Warren Young Jr. adding 24 in the Wildcats’ 96-56 win over St. Amant, while Jermaine O’Conner scored 28 points in the Yellow Jackets’ victory 72-62 victory over Dutchtown.
DENHAM SPRINGS 72, DUTCHTOWN 62
O’Conner scored 14 points in the first quarter as the Yellow Jackets built a 23-7 lead which expanded to 36-15 at halftime.
Dutchtown cut the lead to 59-38 going into the fourth quarter.
O’Conner scored 10 points in the fourth quarter as Dutchtown closed with a 24-23 run.
Masion Vorise added 16 points for the Yellow Jackets, while Patrick Kannaday scored 10 with seven in the third quarter.
Denham Springs went 21-for-33 from the line and hit three 3-pointers, while Dutchtown was 20-for-34 with two 3-pointers.
The Wildcats scored over 20 points in each quarter, building a 52-35 lead at halftime.
Walker hit 12 3-pointers in the game.
Young had 15 points in the second quarter, including two 3-pointers, while Smith Johnson, who connected on five 3-pointers in the game, had 12 points in the second quarter.
Brandon Bardales added 16 points with four 3-pointers, while Mekhi Varnado chipped in 12 points as eight players scored for the Wildcats.
St. Amant hit seven 3-pointers and went 7-for-10 from the line.
