Denham Springs High and Walker both posted wins in District 5-5A boys basketball action Tuesday with KJ Smith Johnson scoring 26 points and Warren Young Jr. adding 24 in the Wildcats’ 96-56 win over St. Amant, while Jermaine O’Conner scored 28 points in the Yellow Jackets’ victory 72-62 victory over Dutchtown.

DENHAM SPRINGS 72, DUTCHTOWN 62

