CENTRAL – It’s hard to imagine for the team had it all a year ago that was something missing in Walker’s magical run to the school’s first Class 5A state championship.
Because of an oh-so-close one-point home loss to Scotlandville, the Wildcats were actually the District 4-5A runners-up before embarking on their historical run.
This year Walker decided it was in the mood to lift another trophy, and by virtue of Friday’s 77-56 road victory over Central, the Wildcats will do just that with a perfect finish to their District 4-5A championship.
It marked the first district crown for Walker in 41 years and first in Class 5A.
“We hadn’t won it since the year I was born which is 1978,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “I told them congratulations. Not that they were unhappy, but they seemed unsatisfied. Maybe they’re focused on the next steps. It’s a big accomplishment for us, to win district for the first time in a long time.”
With his team in command of the game, leading 75-53 after back-to-back layups from Jalen Cook with more than a minute remaining, Schiro was able to individually commend each of his starters when he gave them a curtain-call moment when he substituted for all of them.
“This season we really wanted to make another statement and go back to state (tournament),” Walker senior Trent Montgomery said. “First of all, it starts with the district championship and finishing with a bang. It means a lot. We hadn’t won it in 40-something years. It means a lot to our friends and family in Walker.”
Walker (26-9) concluded the regular season with six straight wins and further strengthened its No. 3 seed for the Class 5A state playoffs.
The Wildcats’ current stretch includes nine wins over their last 10 games which was galvanized Jan. 29 with a trip to Scotlandville that resulted in a 69-65 victory.
“That really boosted our confidence a lot,” Montgomery said. “It made us think that we could go all the way again and win another one.”
Brian Thomas and Cook topped Walker with 21 and 20 points, respectively, while Montgomery added 15.
Walker shot 52 percent (28 of 54) for the game and limited Central to 35 percent shooting and forced them into 23 turnovers.
Thomas and Montgomery were part of Walker’s lethal defense, combining to block three of Central’s first five shots, enabling the green and gold Wildcats to get out in transition and build an early 11-0 lead four minutes into the game.
“We’ve got guys in Brian and Trent that can get above the rim,” Schiro said. “They’re super athletic. Those blocked shots were big for us. It established that nothing was going to be easy at the rim.
“When we played good on defense it always triggers our energy on offense,” Schiro said. “That’s what we’re looking for to start our offense with our defense and I thought we did a pretty good job of that.”
Walker’s early surge proved too much for Central (13-20, 1-5), which concluded its season.
The final sequence in that early run proved to be a reoccurring them for the visiting Wildcats with Cook leading a fast break, who passed inside to Thomas whose touch pass to Montgomery under the goal resulted in a layup.
Walker was just getting started with it unselfish style of basketball.
After a 3-pointer from Cook concluded a 21-10 first quarter lead, a pair of free throws from Thomas ignited a 10-2 run over the last 3 minutes, 26 seconds for a commanding 40-20 halftime margin.
Montgomery converted a highlight-reel spin move around a Central defender for a layup and Thomas parlayed a turnover into a layup followed by his baseline drive.
“I could tell when we first came out everyone was amped up and we just came out hard and got a good lead at halftime,” Thomas said.
Walker exhibited some more of its unselfish play during the third quarter that not only increased their lead but seemed to energize the entire team.
Cook made a no-look pass near the baseline to Thomas, who finished the play with a slam dunk, while Calvin Watson later found Montgomery cutting down the lane for another dunk and 55-31 lead with 2:28 to go in the third quarter.
“It just shows how much we care for each other, how unselfish we are,” Thomas said. “We would rather get our teammate involved instead ourselves. We take care of each other.”
That’s when Central began to heat up from the outside, with Braxston Lee starting a stretch with a pair of 3-pointers and the homestanding Wildcats made four 3-pointers over a four-minute stretch to get within 57-41 after three quarters.
Central, which was led by Malik Hillard’s 11 points, later trailed by 16 again (64-48) with 4:30 remaining when Thomas registered a steal in the front court and slammed it home, Montgomery scored on a put back and Graham Smith added a pair of free throws to make it 71-52.
“We didn’t want come here and not play well,” Schiro said. “We wanted the outright championship. We wanted to be 6-0, not 5-1 with no questions asked. We took care of business and it’s been a long time since Walker’s done that. I’m just super proud of the guys.”
