ALBANY – J.J. Doherty made the most of a second chance.
Doherty’s free throw with 1.8 seconds left, lifted Albany to a 41-40 win over St. Charles Catholic at Albany on Friday, with the free throws coming just moments after Doherty turned the ball over to the Comets on an in-bounds play.
“I’m just glad we took advantage of the second opportunity we got and got the win,” Doherty, who scored his 1,000th career point earlier this season, said.
For Hornets coach Chris Carter, the gritty win was indicative of the team’s season, in which he picked up his 100th career victory earlier.
“We’ve fought through a lot of adversity this year,” he said. “We lost several players at the break. We started with 22, and now we’ve got 14, but we’re playing better than we have at any point this season, so that’s a credit to the guys who have picked it up. We’ve got a 9-10-man rotation, so that’s pretty good considering we’ve lost eight players.”
The Hornets (16-15) led 40-34 on a pair of free throws by Aiden Casteel with 46.2 seconds to play, but the Comets’ Samare Scott hit one free throw and missed the second, allowing teammate Kobe Carter to get a putback, cutting the lead to 40-37 with 28.2 seconds remaining.
“I can tell you, after watching them on film, I knew it would come down to one of the last possessions,” Chris Carter said. “Even when we had a five or seven-point lead with 30 seconds to go, I knew it wasn’t over.”
From there, Doherty turned the ball over on an in-bounds play.
“It was just miscommunication, and that’s very unfortunate that happened in that situation, but it’s J.J.,” Chris Carter said. “He’s going to overcome it. He’s going to find away to help us get the ‘W.’”
St. Charles worked the ball around until Davon Stirgus sank an off-balance 3-pointer with 10.4 seconds left, tying the game at 40-40.
On the ensuing possession, Doherty missed a jumper but was fouled. The clock originally showed .5 seconds left before officials put 1.8 seconds on the clock.
Doherty missed the first free throw but hit the next, putting the Hornets ahead for the final margin.
“I had a moment with myself (after missing the first free throw), and I knew I had to make it (the second free throw),” said Doherty, who led the Hornets with 20 points. “We just knew we had to get back on (defense) when it goes in.”
On the ensuing in-bounds play, Tyler Yelverton came away with a steal to seal the win.
“Everybody’s answered the call on our team,” Chris Carter said. “We’re not perfect, but we do battle every single night. I think a couple of games that we lost early on in the year with all our players, we could probably win right now. That’s how well they’re playing as a team.”
Stirgus hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put the Comets ahead 29-24 going into the fourth quarter. Stirgus had a game-high 24 points with five 3-pointers as St. Charles also hit baskets to end the first and second quarters.
Doherty’s three-point play cut the lead to 29-28 before St. Charles moved ahead 33-28.
Doherty hit an inside basket, and Sidney Benion’s defensive rebound led to Destin Gentry’s 3-pointer, which tied the game at 33-33.
“I got a skip pass from wing-to-wing. My feet were set – eyes on the rim. Stroke,” said Gentry, who had six points on a pair of treys.
Another three-point play by Doherty after a St. Charles turnover pushed the lead to 36-33 with 3:29 to play.
Scott’s free throw with 3:17 left cut the lead to 36-34, and the teams went scoreless, swapping turnovers until Brock Pregeant’s free throws put Albany ahead 38-34 with 56.1 seconds left.
“I’ve been in that position before (in a game) at Loranger High School, and I missed both of them,” Pregeant said. “I absolutely bricked both of them, so this offseason, I got with my assistant coach (Danny Goodwin). I really worked hard on them, and so it really paid off here.”
A turnover led to Casteel’s free throws and the finish.
St. Charles’ Ben Brignac had a driving layup just before the buzzer to cut Albany’s halftime lead to 17-14.
After a slow-paced first half, the tempo picked up to start the second half with the Comets grabbing a 23-22 lead on Jaylen Ellsworth’s inside basket.
Albany pulled ahead 25-23 on Benion’s free throw before Stirgus hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and connected on another just before the buzzer following an Albany turnover, giving the Comets a 29-25 lead.
The tempo was slow to start the game, with each team working its half-court motion offense.
Jamarcus Williams’ inside basket put Albany ahead 8-5 before Carter’s bucket at the buzzer cut the lead to 8-7 going into the second quarter.
Stirgus hit two free throws to give St. Charles its first lead to 9-8, but Williams and Gentry hit consecutive treys to put Albany ahead 14-9.
The teams traded three-point plays, with Doherty’s giving the Hornets ad 17-12 lead with 2:33 to play in the half. After another scoreless stretch, Brignac’s layup moved the game to halftime.
“We’re definitely battle-tested,” Chris Carter said. “We’ve got a chance to make some noise in the playoffs. We’ve got a chance if we just play hard and stick together and follow the game plan. We’re definitely not an 82-80-type game. We’re in the 30s and 40s, and that’s OK because we value every possession.”
