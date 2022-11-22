The Doyle boys picked up a win over Glen Oaks, while Springfield and Holden posted losses on the opening day of the Doyle Tournament on Monday at the Doyle Elementary gym.
Northlake Christian hit six 3-pointers and put together a big third quarter in a 64-49 win over Springfield, while St. Amant scored an 81-64 victory over Holden.
“We’ve got to do a better job defensively,” Springfield coach Billy Dreher said after the Bulldogs played without the team’s lone senior, Chris Brown, who was out with an ankle injury. “All year, we’ve preached that we’re not going to win a lot of games when it gets into the 60s. We don’t have the firepower. Our bread and butter’s got to be kind of grind it out defensively no matter what defense we’re playing and limit second-chance points. We gave up too many rebounds and things. We’ve got to be a lot better defensively than we were today.”
Glen Oaks hit just two field goals in the first half as the Tigers led 5-2 at the end of the first quarter and 23-4 at halftime.
The Panthers cut the lead to 31-17 heading into the fourth quarter and closed with a 13-11 burst.
Payton Jones led Doyle with 11 points, Cody Lovett scored nine, while Jude Edwards scored seven.
NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 64, SPRINGFIELD 49
Dequane Davis scored all of the Bulldogs’ points in a 5-0 burst to start the game before Northlake battled back to tie the game at 7-7.
From there, the game featured three lead changes, with a three-point play from Tyler Gardner and a steal and layup by Dequincy Davis putting Springfield up 13-10.
But Northlake closed the quarter with a 7-0 run to lead 17-13 heading into the second quarter.
Dequane Davis’ basket cut the lead to 17-15 before Northlake hit consecutive 3-pointers to pull ahead 23-15.
Gardner’s basket and a 3-pointer from Dequane Davis got Springfield within 23-20, but another 3-pointer by Northlake’s Rhett Bernard pushed the lead to 28-20.
Bernard had 16 points, including three 3-pointers.
Northlake led 33-22 before Rowen Harris hit a 3-pointers, and Dequane Davis had a three-point play to cut the lead to 33-28 at halftime.
Dequane Davis had 21 points, with 17 in the first half and 10 in the second quarter.
“Dequane gave us an amazing effort,” Dreher said. “In the fourth quarter – he’s beat up too – and I was like, we’re going to save you for (Tuesday) unless we get this thing closer.”
The Wolverines pulled away for good in the third quarter with a 22-8 run, pushing the lead to 55-33 before Gardner’s three-point play made the score 55-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Springfield cut the lead to 57-42 on Caden Dykes’ basket, but Bernard hit a 3-pointer to key a 6-0 burst.
Gardner finished with 10 points, while Harris had nine with two 3-pointers.
“We’re a young team,” Dreher said. “Only one senior that wasn’t here tonight, but we’ve got some kids that don’t have a lot of varsity experience, and we lost 80 percent of our offense, so guys have to step up. They’ve got to step up and know their role, and we’ve got to get two or three guys in double figures every game. I think we had two tonight, but our third guy that usually does it (Brown) wasn’t here, so that might have cost us 10 points or so, and then maybe it’s a different game. We’re young, and we’ve just got to get used to playing at this level and be able to play some multiple defenses and things. It’s always tough, especially when football kids are just getting back and putting everybody in sync.”
The Gators, who hit eight 3-pointers in the game, led 20-13 at the end of the first quarter and 43-32 at halftime.
Jake Forbes paced the Rockets with 24 points, while Steve Garcia added 16, including three 3-pointers.
The Rockets went 21-for-26 at the line and hit five treys.
