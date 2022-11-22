Doyle logo

The Doyle boys picked up a win over Glen Oaks, while Springfield and Holden posted losses on the opening day of the Doyle Tournament on Monday at the Doyle Elementary gym.

Northlake Christian hit six 3-pointers and put together a big third quarter in a 64-49 win over Springfield, while St. Amant scored an 81-64 victory over Holden.

