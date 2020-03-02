LIVINGSTON – The good part – Doyle is coming off a first-round playoff win in which the Tigers put up over 100 points.
The better part – Tigers coach Daniel Kennedy says his team still has work to do heading into Tuesday’s regional playoff game hosting No. 10 Jonesboro-Hodge. Game time is 6 p.m. at the Doyle Elementary gym.
“There’s still more we can work on,” Kennedy said. “You want to be playing your best basketball this time of year, and I think last game we showed ourselves our potential on the offensive end. You want everybody healthy, being confident, feeling good about themselves and the chemistry of our team – them feeling comfortable with each other. I think that we feel that way, or hopefully feel that way, but we’ve got a big task in front of us Tuesday night.”
The No. 7 Tigers are coming off a 104-75 win over No. 26 South Plaquemines in which five players scored in double figures, with Braden Keen and John Barrios leading the way with 20 points each. Logan Turner, who had three of the Tigers’ eight 3-pointers, had 16, Thomas Hodges, who added a pair of 3s, scored 11 and Andrew Yuratich added 10.
“Offensively, I thought we played with such good chemistry and moved the ball well,” Kennedy said. “Everybody, it seemed like, scored and had a good offensive night. Now, we gave up too many points, obviously, than we wanted to, but there were a lot of possessions in the game, too. It was a fast-paced game, fun game for our guys to play in. Offensively, I think chemistry-wise, I was really glad to see it. Hopefully that will carry over into the next game.”
Jonesboro-Hodge was an 81-46 winner over No. 23 Oakdale, and features several players over six feet tall.
“This is going to be a battle,” Kennedy said. “They are really, really talented, very, very athletic. Not that I don’t think we have to play perfect, but we have to play well. But that’s what the playoffs should be. There’s only 16 teams left, so we’re going to have to play well. Listen, they’re going to create some problems for us matchup-wise, and we’re going to create some problems for them as well. It’s not an uphill battle. It’s going to be a really even (game) – different styles maybe with different personnel, but it should be a highly contested ballgame for both teams.
“They’re a lot bigger than us,” Kennedy said. “Several 6-4, 6-3 kind of athletic guys that are not necessarily post guys – guys who can get up and down the floor and play in space. They’ll play above the rim. They’ll rebound very well, which obviously, that’s a concern for us. John and Andrew are good-sized for us, and they’re athletic for us, but when you see them compared to their guys, they’re going to out-weigh both of those guys."
Jonesboro-Hodge is led by LaDamien Bradford, a Texas A&M signee.
“He’s just a pure talent, and not just a one-dimensional (player) …” Kennedy said. “I’ve watched him on film. He’s a phenomenal basketball player. He’s a great passer, great vision, so you can’t just kind of focus so much on him because he will give the ball up, which creates a lot of issues for us. We’ll come up with what we feel like is our best defensive game plan, and I think they’re going to have to come up with a game plan against us too.
“We have to have a really good game plan, and we have to execute, and we have to be smart,” Kennedy continued. “If we’re not the smarter team and we’re just going to say, ‘hey, we’re going to use athleticism versus athleticism’, they’re going to have the advantage in that matchup, so we’re going to have to do things well.”
Kennedy is also hoping his team’s home-court advantage will pay off a bit on Tuesday.
“You just hope that at home that we shoot it a little better because we’re in our gym, and with our crowd support, you hope that all those little things will add up to give us an advantage, because we’ll need that advantage,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy has an idea of what to expect.
“I really believe it’s going to be a fun game to watch, a fun game to play and coach in, and I think it will be close either way, I really do,” Kennedy said.
