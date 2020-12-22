Doyle jumped out to an early to to cruise to a 74-42 win over Amite on Tuesday at Doyle.
The Tigers, who hit eight 3-pointers in the game, got two each from Andrew Yuratich and Braden Keen and another from Logan Turner during an 18-12 run in the first quarter.
Doyle extended the lead to 36-20 at halftime and 55-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Yuratich finished with 18 points, Turner had 15 points with four 3-pointers, and Keen had 14 points as 10 players scored.
