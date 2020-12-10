Doyle held Hicks to single digits in three quarters, cruising to a 66-23 win in the Anacoco Tournament on Thursday.
The Tigers, who hit 10 3-pointers in the game, led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter and 37-12 at halftime.
Doyle extended the lead to 51-22 heading into the third quarter before closing with a 15-1 run.
Andrew Yuratich led Doyle with 13 points, while Braden Keen and Logan Turner each had 11 as both hit three 3-pointers.
Nine players scored for the Tigers, who face Anacoco at 8 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.