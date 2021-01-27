Holden-Doyle boys Braden Keen, Coley Courtney
Doyle's Braden Keen (3) and Holden's Coley Courtney (12) battle for possession.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Eleven players scored as Doyle rolled to a 90-58 win over Pope John Paul II in District 10-2A action Tuesday in Livingston.

The Tigers scored 25 points in the third and fourth quarters, leading 46-19 at halftime and 71-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

Braden Keen led Doyle, which hit eight 3-pointers, with 21 points, with 11 coming in the first quarter.

Andrew Yuratich added 15 points, while Hartland Litolff scored 11 and Logan Turner had 10.

