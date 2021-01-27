Eleven players scored as Doyle rolled to a 90-58 win over Pope John Paul II in District 10-2A action Tuesday in Livingston.
The Tigers scored 25 points in the third and fourth quarters, leading 46-19 at halftime and 71-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Braden Keen led Doyle, which hit eight 3-pointers, with 21 points, with 11 coming in the first quarter.
Andrew Yuratich added 15 points, while Hartland Litolff scored 11 and Logan Turner had 10.
