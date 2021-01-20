Ten players scored in helping Doyle to an 81-51 win over Springfield in District 10-2A basketball action at Doyle on Tuesday.
The Tigers jumped out to a 25-10 lead at the end of the first quarter as Braden Keen scored 11 of his 19 points.
Doyle, which hit five 3-pointers, stretched the lead to 38-21 at halftime and 67-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Landon Wolfe added 12 points for Doyle, including 10 in the third quarter, while Logan Turner and Hartland Litolff each scored 10.
Springfield, which hit seven 3-pointers, got 18 points from Matt Grace, with 11 coming in the third quarter. Amir Chaney added 17 points. Chaney had three 3-pointers, while Grace hit two.
