Doyle and Springfield combined for 21 3-pointers, and the Tigers rolled to an 89-58 win over the Bulldogs in District 10-2A action Friday at Springfield.
Logan Turner had 25 points for the Tigers, with 11 in the first quarter as Doyle led 24-13. Doyle extended the lead to 40-29 at halftime.
Braden Keen, who had six treys, scored 12 points in the second quarter and nine in the third.
Andrew Yuratich added 16 points for Doyle.
Tyler Ratcliff led Springfield with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Matt Grace and Ivan Fletcher each had nine points, while Amir Chaney chipped in eight points with a pair of treys.
Live Oak soccer coach Zack Miller figured his team would have to rely on its defense heading into the postseason, and he was correct.
The Eagles got a shutout and a pair of goals from Jack Earle to key a 3-0 win over Sam Houston to open the Division II playoffs on Friday at Live Oak.
“It’s hard to find much to fault with a three-nil victory, but far from our cleanest performance possession-wise and attack-wise,” Miller said. “I think we left a lot on the table, but … (Live Oak player) Jacob White said, ‘hey coach, we’ve never given up a goal in the playoffs at home – two games.’ I said, ‘You know what? You’re exactly right.’ We’ve been preaching defense. That’s been the area that we had to improve the most in from the beginning of the summer, and I think we’ve done so, and it proved tonight. That will help us when we don’t have our ‘A’ game offensively. Those guys can step in and get it done, and they were missing two key guys on that back line tonight, and they stepped up.”
No. 12 Live Oak travels to face No. 5 Neville, which had a bye in the first round.
Earle scored the first goal of the match roughly 17 minutes in to get the Eagles going.
“I think the emotion of a home playoff game and all of the pomp and circumstance that was going around it, you add to that the less than ideal conditions weather-wise, and I was a little concerned with how we’d come out,” Miller said. “We played like a team that was running through a football tunnel to start the game, just a little too amped up, and we lost the touch that we’ve gotten so good at … We have the offensive talent to kind of overcome some of that and (Earle) got us started.”
Freshman Matt Earle, Jack Earle’s brother, scored the game’s second goal off of a goalkeeper deflection, helping give the Eagles at 2-0 lead at halftime.
“You’ve got a team that’s sitting pretty and feeling comfortable, and you preach all year long that the third goal is the one that changes the game,” Miller said of having a 2-0 lead. “Do you give it up and now you’re hanging on to a lead and you’ve lost momentum and you’ve given the other team life, or do you put the third one in and bury them?”
Jack Earle scored the game’s final goal about 10 minutes into the second half on a set piece from about 30 yards out.
“Trenton Broussard stood over and kind of hit a little out-swinger to the back post and put it in the danger zone and Jack put it away,” Miller said. “That gave us that three-goal lead that we needed.”
