Jonesboro-Hodge at Doyle boys basketball Andrew Yuratich
Doyle's Andrew Yuratich (2) shoots a jumper.

 Morgan Werther | The News

Doyle rallied for a 59-56 win over Central in the Episcopal Tournament on Monday.

The Tigers led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter, but the Wildcats led 32-26 at halftime.

Doyle used a 20-11 run in the third quarter to take the lead.

Andrew Yuratich led Doyle with 19 points, including two 3-pointers, while Logan Turner had 14 points with four 3-pointers. Hartland Litolff added 13 points.

