Doyle rallied for a 59-56 win over Central in the Episcopal Tournament on Monday.
The Tigers led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter, but the Wildcats led 32-26 at halftime.
Doyle used a 20-11 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
Andrew Yuratich led Doyle with 19 points, including two 3-pointers, while Logan Turner had 14 points with four 3-pointers. Hartland Litolff added 13 points.
