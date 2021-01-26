HOLDEN – Doyle made the most of its opportunity in its first game since last week’s two-point home loss to French Settlement, but that doesn’t mean Holden didn’t make things interesting.
Four Tigers scored in double figures to offset a 30-point game from Dylan Gueldner as Doyle picked up a 69-54 win over the Rockets at Holden on Monday.
“That’s the one thing about basketball, there’s very little space between turnarounds and games,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re on a high or on a low, you’ve got to come out the next night, but it’s always better to play back-to-back if you lose the first one just to get that taste out of your mouth and be able to get back and do something about it. So the quicker you can play, the better off.”
Doyle led 38-25 at halftime, but Gueldner helped key a charge for the Rockets, scoring eight points during the third quarter. His steal led to a layup by Brennan Bankston, cutting the lead to 41¬-37.
“They played really well,” Kennedy said of Holden, which was without coach Landon DuBois, who is in COVID-19 quarantine. “Gueldner had an incredible night. He played really, really well. We were just worried about our defense after our loss to French Settlement, just getting back to a half-court, defensive, toughness, kind of game, and I thought for the most part, we did a pretty good job. When we tried to press is when they cut it to four. We didn’t look good in our press, but I felt like we were a lot better in our half-court defense than what we were the other night.”
Doyle’s Tyson Stewart hit a reverse layup, and Gueldner followed with a basket to get Holden within 43-39.
“Just keep eating,” Gueldner said of his approach. “Keep going to goal and make somebody else stop you. When they start coming in and closing in, count on your teammates.”
Gueldner, however, picked up his third foul after that basket while Nick Forbes and Jake Forbes were both out of the game after picking up their third fouls.
“A huge thing in the game was foul trouble for them,” Kennedy said. “We’re deeper than them anyway. The last thing they needed to have was to get into foul trouble. That’s unfortunate for them, but I was happy with the way that we defended, and I was happy with the way that we moved the ball and attacked. I didn’t feel like we played really selfish tonight. I thought we moved the ball and attacked the space and didn’t settle for shots. What got them in foul trouble was us not settling for perimeter shots and attacking the rim.”
Doyle closed the quarter on a 9-0 run during which Braden Keen hit a 3-pointer and Landon Wolfe and Tyson Stewart combined to go 4-for-4 from the line, giving the Tigers a 52-39 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Jake Forbes, who finished with eight point, and Gueldner both picked up their fourth fouls early in the fourth quarter as a pair of free throws by Keen stretched the lead to 57-39. Jake Forbes fouled out later in the quarter.
Coley Courtney’s jumper stopped Doyle’s run, and Gueldner and Jake Forbes came back into the game with roughly six minutes to play.
Gueldner had a putback and Nick Forbes a 3-pointer to get Holden within 59¬-46, but the Tigers responded as Turner’s four-point play pushed the lead to 69-51 with 1:49 to play.
“Our subs, they did their job,” Gueldner said. “They did what they were supposed to do. Doyle’s got excellent guards. They can light up the 3-point ball, and that’s what they did. They got hot, but we never gave up. We kept coming in there. We kept fighting. We gave it all we had for the last run.”¬
Turner and Hartland Litolff each had 12 points for Doyle, with Turner hitting on three 3-pointers, while Wolfe added 11 points.
Gueldner went 3-for-4 at the line to close out the scoring.
Turner, Litolff and Abedn Kennedy hit 3-pointers in the first quarter as Doyle led 13-11 heading into the second quarter. Doyle had 11 treys in the game.
Doyle led 20-11 early in the second quarter, but Holden got four straight points from Gueldner to cut the lead.
The Tigers quickly swung the momentum as Litolff had a pair of jumpers to bookend a run that put Doyle ahead 31-17.
Andrew Yuratich, who had 17 points to lead Doyle, scored nine in the second quarter, going 6-for-6 at the line. His free throws put the Tigers ahead 38-20 with 1:04 to play in the first half before the Rockets closed with a 5-0 burst.
“I’ve been shooting it well lately, so I’m just trying not to think about it, not trying to overthink it,” Yuratich said of his approach at the line. “I know we’ve lost a lot of game, and most of our losses have come from free throws and the little things like blocking out and stuff like that, so I know making free throws is really important. I’ve been trying to focus on getting to the line for one, and then making them when I do.”
Even with the win, Kennedy is looking for improvement from his team as the season reaches its stretch run.
“We can’t take a day off,” he said. “We’ve got to get better every time we step on the floor, that’s game or practice. Every time we step on the floor, we’ve got to get better defensively, so that’s the challenge.”
