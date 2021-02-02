Four players scored in double figures as Doyle notched a 73-65 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in District 10-2A action Tuesday at Doyle.
Doyle led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter and 30-25 at halftime before stretching the advantage to 51-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons closed with a 26-22 run.
Logan Turner led the Tigers with 19 points, including four 3-pointers, while Andrew Yuratich scored 15, Braden Keen had 14 and Hartland Litolff added 13.
Jake Berner led STA with 20 points.
