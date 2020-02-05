Doyle got off to a fast start in a 57-34 road victory over St. Thomas Aquinas in District 10-2A basketball action Tuesday.
John Barrios scored nine of his 15 points in the first quarter, and Logan Turner added seven of his 15 points in the same span, helping the Tigers (20-5, 6-1) build a 24-4 lead heading into the second quarter.
Thomas Hodges scored six of his 10 points in the second quarter as the Tigers led 32-11 at halftime.
Doyle led 50-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Turner had three 3-pointers, while Braden Keen added nine points.
Jake Berner led STA with 11 points, Devon Wilson had nine and Drew Milton chipped in seven.
