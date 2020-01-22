Doyle held Springfield to single-digit scoring in the first and fourth quarters, keying a 64-40 win over the Bulldogs in District 10-2A play Tuesday at Springfield.
The Tigers (16-5, 2-1) led 14-4 after the first quarter and 30-20 at halftime before stretching the advantage to 51-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Doyle hit five 3-pointers in the game while going 11-for-17 from the free-throw line.
John Barrios led the Tigers with 13 points, Thomas Hodges had 12 points, nine of which came in the third quarter, while Andrew Yuratich and Braden Keen each scored 10 points. Logan Turner chipped in eight points with a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Springfield (5-16, 1-2, which also had five 3-pointers, was led by Collin Hayden with 11 points, including six in the third quarter. Tyler Ratcliff scored 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.