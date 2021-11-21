The Doyle boys basketball team went 3-0 in the Hathaway Tournament, scoring wins over Hathaway, Fairview and Elton.
DOYLE 51, HATHAWAY 25
Doyle led 11-10 after the first quarter and held Hathaway to single digits in the final three quarters to cruise to the win.
Abedn Kennedy led Doyle with 14 points, eight of which came in the third quarter. Champ Morales added eight points for the Tigers.
DOYLE 78, FAIRVIEW 70
Morales had 30 points, including 17 in a 31-point second quarter for Doyle.
Morales was also 10 for 12 from the line in the fourth quarter, helping seal the win.
Payton Jones and Kennedy each scored 13 for Doyle, which trailed 17-8 at the end of the first quarter.
DOYLE 49, ELTON 40
Boaz Kennedy led Doyle with 12 points as the Tigers led 23-19 at halftime and 33-27 heading into the fourth quarter.
Morales and Slade Lacey each scored eight, and Wyatt Shomaker had seven.
