At this point in the basketball season, the challenges only get more steep – just ask Doyle and Holden.
Both teams advanced to the regional round of the playoffs and now face road contests after starting their postseason runs at home Friday.
For Class 2A No. No. 16 Doyle, that means a showdown with No. 1 Rayville, which routed No. 32 Mangham 128-50 in the bidistrict round.
After seeing that score, Tigers coach Daniel Kennedy said his approach is a bit different heading into Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. game.
“There’s no doubt that everybody knows how talented and how good Rayville is,” Kennedy said. “They’ve got pretty much everything you would want in a basketball team – size, athleticism, talent, depth. Coach (Damon West) obviously does a good job with them. Yeah, it’s a giant task, and I think my main goal for getting my kids ready to play is kind of the mental aspect versus the X’s and O’s. It’s kind of like don’t be mentally defeated before you get there. It’s a basketball game, and you never know what can happen.
“You go in being positive knowing that, hey, it’s an uphill battle, we’re going to have to play nearly perfect to even give ourselves a chance to win, but you have to be excited and mentally wanting to go rise to that challenge …”
Meanwhile, Holden, the No. 13 seed in Class B, is in the regional round for the first time since 2010, where they’ll travel to No. 4 Weston at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Rockets coach Kenny Almond, whose team scored a 64-48 win over Lacassine in the first round, said there’s a different vibe with his senior-laden squad this season, and that’s a good thing.
“We’ve approached this season differently,” he said. “I told them at the beginning of the year, one thing about basketball at any level, if you’re playing basketball in the month of March, you’re pretty good because there aren’t anything but good teams left. If we can win one more, we’d be playing in March, so that would be kind of neat.”
CLASS 2A
Doyle at Rayville
The silver lining for the Tigers heading into the Rayville game is the nearly flawless first quarter they put together in Friday’s 74-59 win over South Plaquemines to open the playoffs.
“To be honest with you, not that I would compare the two opponents, but they are similar in the fact that they’re that athletic,” Kennedy said of Rayville. “You have to compete on the boards, and for that first quarter the other night, man, we did such a tremendous job.”
Kennedy is expecting a little more from Rayville, the defending Class 2A state champion led by 6-foot-3 UL-Lafayette signee Mylik Wilson.
“With Rayville, you have to do it for four quarters, and Rayville puts so much defensive pressure,” he said. “They pressure you so much that you have to handle the pressure that they put on you and not turn it over and give them easy baskets. It is encouraging that you have it in the system somewhere. You’ve just got to pull it out.
“I don’t exaggerate when I say that it’s going to have to be a near-perfect effort for us to even give yourself a chance, because they are really that good. I don’t think anybody would be surprised if they won the state championship, let’s put it that way.”
CLASS B
Holden at Weston
Almond said there are some similarities between Lacassine and Weston, but he said Weston, which scored a 66-33 win over Maurepas in the first round of the playoffs, has more size.
“Lacassine will shoot it from the outside and maybe not go inside too much,” Arnold said. “This team can go inside and outside. It’s the complete deal. We’re going to have to play well, but playing a good team is a good alternative when the other alternative is not playing at all.
“We’re going to have to play a complete defensive game and then handle that size on offense, too,” Almond said. “The other night, Cole (Forbes) and Dylan (Gueldner) really had good games inside, and this game there’s going to be a bigger guy defending, so they’re going to have to finish against size this time as opposed to the other night where we didn’t have to do it. They were a lot smaller. That’s going to be the thing.”
Almond is hopeful the Rockets’ recent momentum can continue.
“I think our guys are excited,” he said. “Some teams go into the playoffs maybe and they’re kind of on a downswing. We’re on a little upswing. I think they want to play. It’s going to be a big challenge in this game.”
