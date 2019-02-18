Welcome to Louisiana, Springfield boys basketball coach John Hii.
Hii, who came to Springfield after coaching in Alabama, guided the Bulldogs to the District 10-2A championship this season. As a reward and a product of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's seeding system, Springfield picked up the No. 29 seed and travels to face No. 4 Ville Platte to open the Class 2A playoffs.
“We were not that far away from missing the playoffs,” Hii said. “We barely snuck in. After winning a district title, I just feel like that shouldn’t be the case.”
Springfield was one of five Livingston Parish schools in Classes 3A-B to earn playoff berths, along with Albany, Doyle, Holden and Maurepas, when the playoff pairings were released Monday afternoon.
Elsewhere in the Class 2A bracket, Doyle claimed the No. 16 seed and will host No. 17 South Plaquemines at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“Toward the end, you kind of knew you’d be anywhere from that 15 to 18 seed,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “Obviously, we’d rather play at home. I don’t know a whole lot at this point about South Plaquemines other than by looking at the seeding, it should be a good game.”
In Class 3A, Albany snapped a two-year playoff drought, earning the No. 24 seed, and will travel to face No. 9 Washington-Marion.
The Hornets are 6-2 in their past eight games, something Hornets coach Chris Carter sees as a good sign heading into the playoffs.
“I definitely think we’re hitting our stride, and we’re not going to be an easy out for anybody because I think we’re playing our best basketball right now,” Carter said. “I don’t think that we’re going to beat ourselves at this point in the season. It’s going to take somebody playing all four quarters against us, and likewise, we’ve got to continue to play hard for all four quarters and not just play a good half.”
In Class B, No. 13 Holden hosts No. 20 Lacassine, and No. 4 Weston hosts No. 29 Maurepas.
"Thirteen isn't the greatest place in the world, but it's a lot better than being 17 or higher," Holden coach Kenny Almond said. "But we get to have a home game. That's good. Hopefully that's a plus. We got a good draw. We've just got to play good. That's what it amounts to."
Class 2A
South Plaquemines at Doyle
The Tigers are coming off a 66-60 win over The Church Academy to wrap up the regular season, but Kennedy said he’s still looking for his team to put together a complete game.
“We’re playing better than we were at one point, but I don’t think that we are playing up to our potential yet, either,” Kennedy said. “I do like our team’s chemistry, our energy, our effort, but you’ve got to play well if you want to win a playoff game. You’ve got to do all those things, and as individuals, you’ve got to make open shots, and you’ve got to make the right decisions.”
Springfield at Ville Platte
Springfield enters the postseason going 1-3 in its past four games, including three straight losses after clinching the district title on Feb. 1.
“If I were OK with losing, I guess I wouldn’t be very good of a coach, but I feel like as far as these seniors, this has really been their first-ever taste of success,” Hii said. “Right after we clinched the district title, I think we let the moment get a little bit too big for us. I think it took us a couple of games to snap back to reality that ‘hey, this thing is not over yet.’
“I think we’re ready and we’re a little bit more prepared and we won’t let that happen again.”
Hii said his message to the team heading into the playoffs would be two-fold.
“We got here by being a team,” Hii said. “Yes, it’s good to have players that put up video game numbers like Bryce Johnson, but all of our wins have been team efforts. The second thing I’ll be saying is ‘Why not us?’ Who says that we just have to kind of lay down before the thing even starts. Between those two things, I think they’ll get the message that this is an opportunity. It’s an opportunity that we earned, and so we might as well go ahead and make the most of it.”
Class B
Lacassine at Holden
The Rockets didn't play Lacassine this season but did see them briefly in the Johnson Bayou Tournament early in the season, meaning Almond will have to put in a little scouting work before Friday's game.
"We know a little bit, but not a whole lot yet," Almond said.
The Rockets enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak, a touch of momentum Almond is hopeful will continue.
"At the beginning of the year, we were trying to find our way," Almond said. "I think we got better in the middle of the year, and then here recently, I think we've improved a little bit more. That's kind of what you want to be doing is be on an upswing, and I think we are. I don't think our guys are tired of playing. I think we want to win, and that's a big part of it. I think they're going play hard. I really do, and we want to win."
