Doyle basketball coach Daniel Kennedy and Holden coach Landon DuBois know what having a home-court advantage could mean for their teams in the postseason, so consider that part of the equation complete.
The Tigers and Rockets will both be at home when the playoffs begin Friday, with Doyle picking up the No. 7 seed in Class 2A and hosting No. 26 South Plaquemines at 6 p.m. Friday.
“You want to be in the top eight to get two home games, saying that there wouldn’t be an upset,” Kennedy said. “You want the possibility of hosting two rounds at least at home, and so we put ourselves in that good position.”
Holden earned the No. 16 seed in Class B and will host No. 17 Florien at 6 p.m. Friday.
“It feels pretty good,” DuBois said of securing a home playoff game. “Over the last couple of weeks, we were kind of teetering there between that 15, and I think we dropped as low as 17 at one point, so it definitely feels good. We wanted to try to be in that top eight, get two home playoff games, but I think definitely not having to be on the road in that first round and take off, I think helps us a lot. You just never know, you get the momentum kind of going early in this thing and the kids start feeling good about themselves, and really it’s just kind of survive and move on, and anything can really happen from that point on.”
Also in Class 2A, French Settlement is in the playoffs and will travel to face No. 5 Franklin at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said. “My seniors, it will be their first time playing in the playoffs, so that was definitely one of our goals was making it, and we’re excited and ready to see if maybe we can make a little run and try to get healthy here and try to put together a solid performance Friday night.”
In Class B, No. 30 Maurepas travels to face No. 3 Hathaway at 6 p.m. Friday.
CLASS 2A
South Plaquemines at Doyle
Kennedy said he’ll begin putting together a scouting report on South Plaquemines later Monday, but at this point, he’s more focused on his team.
“You do have to play to your strengths and what it is that you do well,” Kennedy said. “That’s the things that you can control, but then also, you obviously want to scout the other team and kind of try and disrupt what they do well. You want to kind of take away their strengths or their better players. You want to make it difficult or hard for them, and they’ll try to do the same thing to us as well. You have to play well, and the only way to play well is to play the way you’re capable of playing and playing like you have been all year.”
French Settlement at Franklin
Bourgeois said he was just beginning to scout Franklin and said a focal point for the team is getting Jonas LeBourgeois (knee) and Cedric Witkowski healed up a bit heading into the postseason. He said the team took Monday off after holding a shootaround Sunday.
“He’s not 100 percent, but he’s a senior, so he’s wanting to give it a go,” Bourgeois said of LeBourgeois. “Just having him on the floor is a total difference for us, and Cedric, he’s been banged up battling through two rolled ankles … We’re going to get back at it (Tuesday). We’re just trying to use this little bit of extra time we have to heal up, get healthy and try to see what we can do.”
CLASS B
Florien at Holden
DuBois said he’s done some limited scouting on Florien.
“They’ve got some solid guards,” he said. “They like to put a little pressure on you up front and try to catch you off guard. I think that that bodes well for us because that’s similar to what we kind of like to do as well, so we should know how to attack that. However, when things get crazy in a game, people do crazy things, so it’s just going to come down to who can keep their cool and go out there and execute.”
On top of being at home, DuBois is looking forward to playing a 16-against-17 matchup, which he said could favor either team.
“We’ve kind of had some common opponents there,” DuBois said. “It’s just going to be a good game. Neither team is probably going to be head and shoulders above the other one. I think it’s just going to come down to who wants it more and who brings the most energy and who just wants to come out there and get the win more than the other team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.