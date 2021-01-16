Doyle built a decent lead at halftime and held off St. Thomas Aquinas for a 58-53 win in District 10-2A basketball action in Hammond on Friday.
The Tigers (13-7, 1-1) led 30-21 at halftime, but the Falcons cut the lead to 40-38 heading into the fourth quarter before Doyle closed with an 18-15 run.
Braden Keen led Doyle with 14 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Andrew Yuratich added nine points and Hartland Litolff eight.
Jake Berner led STA with 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Jaden Collura added 11 points and Drew Milton and Devaki Williams each scored eight.
