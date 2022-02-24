There won’t be many surprises for either team when Doyle hosts District 10-2A rival Springfield to open the Class 2A playoffs Thursday, but Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy and Springfield coach Billy Dreher both have similar expectations heading into the contest.
“It’s a good matchup for high school first-round playoff game for both teams,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “It should really be a good basketball game.”
The game between the No. 15 Tigers and No. 18 tips off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Doyle Elementary gym to open the boys basketball playoff slate for parish teams.
“I think it’s a good matchup, and it should be a good game,” Dreher said.
Elsewhere in Class 2A, No. 6 French Settlement is the parish’s highest-seeded team and hosts No. 27 Sarah T. Reed at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Gerald C. Keller Gym.
“We were hoping for the five (seed),” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said. “It was close between us and Amite, but we ended up getting a six. We’re excited. We worked hard to get to where we wanted to be. We finished the year at 28-6, so we’re definitely ready to lock in and get focused and see what kind run we can make.
“We were wanting to be on the other side of Rayville and Port Allen, but …,” Bourgeois laughed. “Those have been the two perennial powers in 2A for the past five years, so it would have been nice to get on the other side of the bracket of those two. But if you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, so we’ll see what we can do.”
In Class 3A, No. 25 Albany travels to face No. 8 Sophie B. Wright at 1 p.m. Friday, with the afternoon start time set in attempt to avoid Mardi Gras traffic in the New Orleans area.
Albany coach Chris Carter called the early start time ‘a change for both teams’, but he said not much will change for the Hornets heading into their fourth playoff appearance in Carter’s eighth season as coach.
“Our guys, I take pride in having them prepared for every game,” Carter said. “That’s what my job is as a coach is to prepare them and give them the best tools for victory. It’s not always a case where you pull it off but trying to put them in the best positions to succeed.”
“We have nothing to lose,” Carter continued. “Nobody gave us a chance, especially losing six players at the break. Like I told our guys, all the pressure’s on them (Sophie B. Wright).”
SPRINGFIELD AT DOYLE
The teams split a pair of games this season, with the Bulldogs getting a 49-46 win in the parish tournament and the Tigers grabbing a 64-42 win earlier this month.
“I think they have two tremendous players,” Kennedy said. “I think Amir (Chaney), the point guard, does a wonderful job of controlling the tempo. He makes good decisions. He’s strong with the basketball and finishes well, and then obviously, they have a guy who can really score. (Kobe Dykes) is a bad matchup for anybody because he’s tall. He can post you up. Obviously, he can put it on the floor, shoot threes. He’s a tough matchup for any high school team, but the kid’s obviously a talented player.
“Defensively, we really have our work cut out for us,” Kennedy said. “I think in the second game we actually won, we were able to … try to contain him as much as we can, not letting him get some easy looks, but you still have to score.”
The Tigers have battled injuries throughout the season and will be without Cody Sanchez, who injured his knee in the Tigers’ game against Jehovah-Jireh. Champ Morales and Peyton Jones missed that game with injuries, but Kennedy is hoping to have them back for Thursday’s game.
“Very rarely do we actually have our full lineup,” Kennedy said. “So we’ve kind of had to piece and make-do, which has given guys opportunities, and which has helped them out individually. We’re kind of hoping that if we can get healthy and have all of our pieces that collectively, because we’ve had to piece together things and guys have had opportunities overall, that would make us a better team.”
“We’ve played really bad at times, and we’ve played really good at times, and that didn’t always equate to wins and losses,” Kennedy continued. “We played good against some teams and lost, but it’s really been an up-and-down, frustrating year. We’re just obviously hoping it’s playoff time. You only have to be better that night for 32 minutes. I feel like if we can play our better basketball, we’re a tough matchup for somebody.”
Dreher is hoping the Bulldogs have learned a few things since the loss to Doyle.
“We just made some mistakes, didn’t shoot it very well, one of our worst shooting games, and they just got going and beat us pretty easily the second time,” he said. “It’s somebody that we’ll have to play better against this time, and you’ve got to be able to make shots …”
The Bulldogs enter the playoff on a four-game losing streak.
“You never want to really enter the playoffs on a losing streak, but hopefully they’ll bounce back and be ready,” Dreher said. “We’ve had a little time off, and we’ve got to come play as a team and play hard. Defensively, we’ve got to play better. You can’t struggle on the defensive end this time of year. The last time we played them, we gave up too many transition buckets, and they just beat us off the dribble. We had some guys out of place and reaching and gambling too much, and it wasn’t a good combination that led to giving them some easy buckets, and we can’t let that happen again.”
SARAH T. REED AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
Bourgeois said he’s thankful the Lions have several days to prepare for the Olympians.
“They’re athletic,” he said. “They run multiple defenses at you from what I saw. They ran some 2-3 zone, some man, some full-court press, so they throw a lot at you.”
The plusses for Bourgeois are the Lions have veteran team and they’ll be at home.
“We’re not going to change too much,” Bourgeois said. “We’re going to do what we do. We’re going to try to play fast, get up and down the floor, put ball pressure and try to create a little chaos. We’ll have our home crowd behind us, so hopefully that gives us some momentum. Hopefully we do those things and play the way we’ve been playing all year, we’ll come out on top.”
“It’s definitely not going to be an easy win,” Bourgeois continued. “We’re going to have to come, show up, be ready to play, and give 100 percent effort and attention to this game. We definitely can’t overlook them. It’s going to be a battle, and hopefully we can just kind of hang our hats on what we’ve done all year, and that gets us the win.”
ALBANY AT SOPHIE B. WRIGHT
The teams have contrasting styles of play, and Carter knows how he’d like for things to go for the Hornets.
“We have to focus on getting back on defense,” Carter said. “They’re a fast break-type team who can get it and push it up the floor quick, so we want to make them a half-court team, and also we want to try and work the ball inside-out on offense and take care of the basketball. Our ability to handle their press will probably dictate if we can be in the game or not.
“We like to slow it down,” Carter continued. “If you look up and you look at the score Friday at five o’clock when it’s posted and we held them in the 40s or 50s, that’s the type of game that we wanted to play. If you see an 80-something point game, that’s not our first approach by any means.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.