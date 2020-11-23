The Doyle boys basketball team opened its tournament with a 73-54 win over Denham Springs before St. Amant picked a 94-87 double-overtime win at the Doyle Elementary gym on Monday.
DOYLE 73, DENHAM SPRINGS 54
Logan Turner paced Doyle with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, while Hartland Litolff added 14 and Braden Keen scored 11 as the Tigers led 35-29 at halftime and used a 19-9 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
JaBarry Fortenberry led DSHS with 15 points, while Jordan Reams added 14 and Elijah Gilmore 11.
The Yellow Jackets went 12-for-22 from the line, while Doyle went 7-for-10.
ST. AMANT 94, DOYLE 87, 2OTs
St. Amant outscored Doyle 24-19 in the extra quarters after the game was tied 67-67 at the end of regulation.
Doyle hit 10 3-pointers but went 7-for-20 at the line.
Andrew Yuratich led the Tigers with 26 points, Keen added 22 with four 3-pointers, Landon Wolfe had 16 with two 3-pointers, and Turner had nine points on three 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.